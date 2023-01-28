ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Plan your 2023 vacation with AAA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior Travel Advisor Lee Sparks joins Coast Live to share how AAA can help you get started on planning your dream vacation, the smart way!. Saturday February 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Norfolk Airport. 1500 N. Military Highway. Norfolk, VA...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring

NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA

