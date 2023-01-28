Read full article on original website
Portsmouth casino's first official weekend: Non-smoking sections, crowds, prices
The casino has now put up signs to designate which areas of the casino are non-smoking areas, following several people complaining about the smell of smoke.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: The Mom Walk Collective Norfolk
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started on the west coast has made its way to the 757! Moms getting together for a little fellowship and a good walk!. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
WTKR
Plan your 2023 vacation with AAA on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Senior Travel Advisor Lee Sparks joins Coast Live to share how AAA can help you get started on planning your dream vacation, the smart way!. Saturday February 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Norfolk Airport. 1500 N. Military Highway. Norfolk, VA...
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
13newsnow.com
End of an era: Military Circle Mall's last day
It's the last hurrah for Military Circle Mall. The iconic Norfolk mall will shut its doors for good, on Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
WAVY News 10
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
WTKR
Volunteer 'Aquaman' hits 500 dives after 13 years at Va. Aquarium
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This week’s News 3 Everyday Hero has made a big splash at the Virginia Aquarium. Volunteer diver, Larry Weatherall, is celebrating the milestone of reaching 500 scuba dives. It’s like an underwater ballet watching him do his work, whether he is talking to the...
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to police, the man was reported with a non life-threatening injury.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
peninsulachronicle.com
Vancostas Restaurant In Newport News Plans To Reopen This Spring
NEWPORT NEWS-After suddenly closing its doors on Saturday, April 30, 2022, the owners of Vancostas Restaurant, Stephanie and Mahmoud Faridi, have some exciting news. The couple announced they plan to reopen the restaurant as soon as a few more repairs are made to the building they’ve been renting since 2004.
Inmate completes a third mural at the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Fetter previously completed two other pieces of work: a mural in the office’s hallway and a Spartan helmet in the Muster Room
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.
WAVY Digital Desk: Thoracic Surgeon discusses concerns about smoking in the casino
In this WAVY Digital Desk conversation, Dr. Marchigiani, Thoracic Surgeon from Sentara Brock Cancer Center, discusses the risks of smoking indoors.
Not just blowing smoke: Risks highlighted by exposure in casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been five days since Rivers Casino opened in Portsmouth. Smoking is allowed on the game floor, but there are designated areas for non-smoking. The non-smoking areas are where Dr. Raffarele Marchigiani, a Sentara Brock Cancer Center Thoracic Surgeon, recommends non-smokers visit. “You are being exposed to all the detriments of […]
Local protestors took to the streets, demanding justice following release of Tyre Nichols video
With signs in their hands, protestors shut down parts of Downtown Norfolk and demanded justice for the 29-year-old.
'Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire suppression system?' Coast Guard investigator asks during hearings on engine fire onboard the yacht
NORFOLK, Va. — Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire detection or suppression system on board? That's the question Coast Guard investigators asked during Monday's hearing into what caused a fire onboard the pleasure cruise. More than 100 people were on board the yacht when the fire broke...
