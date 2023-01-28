Read full article on original website
Clean up the Lake shares plans for 2023
Forty deep water and “hotspot” trash clean-ups are planned in Lake Tahoe and will be expanded to other lakes and reservoirs in the High Sierra. INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Following on the successful 72-mile clean-up of Lake Tahoe in 2022, the dive team that coordinated the effort is expanding its underwater clean-up plans in 2023. Clean Up The Lake, a nonprofit committed to fighting back against plastic and all forms of pollution both above and below the surface of its local waterways, will return to Lake Tahoe and nearby Fallen Leaf Lake, and also has plans to clean up Echo Lake, Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and four different lakes in Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.
Truckee aviation company partners with Tahoe Fund to support enviro projects
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The only local private aviation charter company at Lake Tahoe is joining forces with one of the region’s nonprofits to help lower and sequester carbon emissions, officials said Monday. Mountain Lion Aviation will donate money for every hour flown to the Tahoe Fund with the...
California is likely to vote to legalize online sports betting – what to expect
During the pandemic, US betting markets saw a massive rise in popularity. More people than ever before have picked up an interest in betting in various formats, and the industry exploded in terms of both players and different offerings. California has so far decided to go against the many states legalizing betting. Still, with the way that the debate is going, California will, likely, take the step to legalize betting in not too long.
