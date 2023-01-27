Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Damaged traffic lights in Florida may take over a year to replace, officials say
You may have seen videos before of traffic lights shaking wildly from the wind during storms. The Florida Department of Transportation changed its regulations a while back to mandate sturdier masts to prevent that from happening, but they turn out to be a real hassle to replace these days.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Today's high: 86 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a great weather day ahead! Wednesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
wogx.com
101-year-old WW II veteran honored
A World War II veteran received a special salute from Florida law enforcement on Tuesday. Dorothy "Pat" Rudd, 101, was one of the first women to serve in the U.S. Navy shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Comments / 0