ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Toasty and sunny end to January in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Today's high: 86 degrees. Main weather concerns: We have a great weather day ahead! Wednesday will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s. We remain dry through the first half of this week. Keep your sunscreen handy.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

101-year-old WW II veteran honored

A World War II veteran received a special salute from Florida law enforcement on Tuesday. Dorothy "Pat" Rudd, 101, was one of the first women to serve in the U.S. Navy shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy