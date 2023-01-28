ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

4d ago

Couldn't we find other things to do with the youth, veterans and military people besides killing defensive animals?

dcnewsnow.com

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric vehicles. Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could …. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 16 Best Maryland State Foods | Must-Try Local Dishes In Maryland

Welcome to the great state of Maryland! Known for its picturesque coastal towns, historic landmarks, and delicious seafood, Maryland is a state with a rich history and culture. But Maryland is also known for its delicious seafood, particularly crab dishes. However, the state’s food scene isn’t just about crab cakes...
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Man Is Lottery’s Newest Scratch-Off Millionaire

LUSBY, Md. – It’s become his habit, a 56-year-old husband, father and grandfather from Calvert County told Lottery officials, to always check the Maryland Lottery website before purchasing a scratch-off. A review to determine which instant games have a good selection of big cash prizes available helps him...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Trivia Troupe Spreads Fun And Games Throughout Southern Maryland

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – In August of 2022, long-time friends and collaborators Ernie Riviere, Carlton Silvestro, and George Erskine sat down together and came up with the brilliant idea to combine all of their talent to create one exceptional product. The end result was an exclusively southern Maryland trivia entertainment experience. Their realized dream now boasts seven trivia events each week at various local businesses.
MARYLAND STATE
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Cpl. Holton Still Working On Behalf Of Youth In Long Career

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – As the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Black History Month, we feature the long and distinguished career of Corporal Andrew Holton. Thirty-six years with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Holton #73 is the last agency employee still working for us who was hired under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
