Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale.
Dr. Tony Sanders chosen as new State Superintendent of Schools
Illinois has a new state superintendent of schools. The State Board of Education has chosen Dr. Tony Sanders to take on that job. Sanders has been the superintendent of Elgin School District U-46, the second-largest school district in the state. He had also previously worked for the state board of education and the St. Louis school system.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala...
Illinois cannabis sales remain strong in 2022
(The Center Square) – With an array of products, legal cannabis dispensaries are getting Illinois marijuana consumers to dump their illegal dealers and buy retail. About 113 dispensaries now operate across the state, leading to booming adult use cannabis sales in Illinois. In 2022, legal cannabis sales totaled $1.5 billion, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation saidd.
Author: Litigation possible against Illinois’ collective bargaining amendment
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at challenging the recently enacted workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution could be coming soon. The amendment, certified in December, puts into the state Constitution prohibitions on regulating collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions and other issues. Attorney Philip...
Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police weighs in on Memphis police video
(The Center Square) – Illinois law enforcement officials are speaking out against a traffic incident that led to a Memphis man’s beating death. In early January, Memphis, Tennessee police pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for alleged reckless driving. The exchange led to a beating that resulted in Nichols’ death. Parts of the video from police-worn body cameras and surveillance cameras were released to the public late last week.
Teacher shortage continues to plague all of Illinois
School districts across Illinois are still struggling to find qualified full-time and substitute teachers – but say recent changes approved by the General Assembly give them hope for better days ahead. Those are some of the findings of a survey of school districts commissioned by the Illinois Association of...
Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
Invest in Kids program set to expire, prompting lawmakers to take action
(The Center Square) – School choice advocates in Illinois are urging lawmakers to renew the Invest in Kids program during the 103rd General Assembly. Illinois’ only scholarship-based school choice program is in peril unless lawmakers take action. The Invest in Kids program, which is funded by charitable donations, will expire at the end of the year unless it is extended by lawmakers.
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Illinois Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
Ice storm slams Texas, crippling roads and closing schools
(NEW YORK) — An ice storm slamming Texas this week is crippling roads, closing schools and canceling flights. The freezing rain began Monday and is expected to last through Thursday morning. The ice will stretch from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and into Kentucky. Some areas have already seen...
New “Kraken” COVID variant becoming more common throughout Illinois
State public health officials are warning that yet another new variant of the COVID virus is starting to show up more frequently in Illinois – even as COVID numbers have improved recently. The official name of the variant is XBB 1.5, but it’s being referred to as the “Kraken”...
