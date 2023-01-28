ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Va. NAACP reacts to the 'brutal killing' of Tyre Nichols

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia NAACP released a statement reacting to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The statement comes after body camera footage of Nichols’ encounter at a traffic stop with Memphis Police Department officers was released. Nichols died three days after the confrontation, and five former officers involved in the incident have been charged with his death.

Virginia NAACP’s statement is as follows:

The Virginia State Conference of the NAACP (Virginia NAACP) is horrified after witnessing another death of a young Black man, Tyre Nichols, at the hands of police.

Robert N. Barnette, Jr, President of the Virginia NAACP, states:

Watching the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols is not a call for more violence. It is yet another horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change. Our legislators cannot continue to turn a blind eye to criminal justice reform. We call on every Virginian to call on their legislators to do what is right. Pass legislation that fundamentally changes policing in America.”

The violent footage has sparked protests and reactions from local and national figures, including former Norfolk Police Department Chief Larry Boone and Governor Youngkin .

Linda Masseburg
3d ago

The Man Was On The Ground There Was No Reason To Kill This Man. What Can They Lie About Now.You Don't Treat A Human like That Not Even A DOG BE FOR REAL.

Diane Succio
3d ago

I could not watch these videos. All it would have taken was just 1 of them to stop it. I hope all 5 get long sentences in General Population.

Grumpy old fart.
3d ago

I’m sure glad that organization was interviewed to tell us what we already knew. Unfortunately the video has spawned a lot of other questions that will lead to us being inundated will speculative talking points from every news outlet trying to guess the truth before everyone else. I don’t want to hear anything else about this case until the guilty verdict. As far as the protesters, go home. We don’t care what you think or have to say.

