Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an MVP-caliber season in his third year in the NFL. He is a huge reason why the Eagles will be playing for their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. With Hurts taking the league by storm, a controversy about which college gets to claim him as their own Read more... The post Former Alabama QB boldly weighs in Jalen Hurts debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO