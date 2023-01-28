ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KUOW

Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can

Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

What are the legal protections for people living in their vehicles?

Close to half of unhoused people in King County live in their vehicles. The city of Seattle suspended parking enforcement during the early months of the pandemic, giving temporary respite to thousands of people who live with the constant risk of their residences being ticketed, impounded, and potentially put up for auction.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

How local youth are taking on school gun violence

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2022, Saeran Dewar made her way to Ingraham High School in Seattle’s Haller Lake neighborhood. It was a normal Tuesday, only a few weeks into her senior year. During her second-period statistics class, the school went into lockdown. “At first, everyone was just...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

MISSING: Middle Housing (No Reward)

After the last one failed, Washington state legislators are taking another whack at trying to solve the state's housing shortage with a new bill aimed at so-called middle housing. KUOW’s Joshua McNicols explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Seattle can do more for pedestrians

Here in Seattle walking and biking are an important part of city life. But pedestrian and vehicle collisions are on the rise in Washington state. We’ll talk with Urbanist senior editor Ryan Packer about the problem and what it might take to make things safer for walkers and cyclists.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle's Regal Meridian theater closes amid an evolving movie culture

Seattle's Regal Meridian movie theater is slated to close in February. Regal Cinema's parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy last September. The company is now closing 39 theaters across the United States, including Seattle's Regal Meridian on Seventh Avenue and Pike Street. “I think we'll see another theater, or theaters,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

NW Wizards forced into a saving throw: Today So far

Perhaps it emerged from a forest of middle-management cubicles, or worse, the bowels of C-suite offices. Nobody knows for sure. What is known is that someone at Wizards of the Coast summoned nefarious warlocks who speak legalese and practice the dark arts of corporate law. Dabbling with such forces is dangerous, which is what this Washington company just learned as its fans revolted.
RENTON, WA

