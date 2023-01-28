Forecast: Sunshine is back!

We are finally tracking more sunshine in the forecast once again and much warmer temperatures to go with it.

It won’t be as chilly tonight with lows only dropping into the mid 60s. The clouds will continue to clear overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and toasty. Highs will approach the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Other than the potential for fog in the upcoming week, we will be in a pretty calm weather pattern with the warmer air staying around and plenty of sunshine.