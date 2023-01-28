ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State adds former Syracuse staff member to recruiting staff

By Kevin McGuire
 4 days ago

As Penn State works to improve its staffing to focus on recruiting, it appears another staff member has been added to the mix. On Friday, Khalil Ahmad announced he has joined the Penn State football staff, where he will serve as an assistant recruiting coordinator for the program.

“Blessed and grateful for this opportunity,” Ahmad said on his Twitter account on Friday. “Let’s get to it!”

Ahmad updated his Twitter bio to include “personnel & recruiting” and his Twitter feed has quickly been a stream of retweets about Penn State football and recruiting efforts.

Ahmad comes to Penn State from Syracuse where he was the program’s director of high school recruiting. He has focused on recruiting in New Jersey, which is always a key recruiting territory for Penn State.

