ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes legalizing eSports gambling

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5cOL_0kUVuELG00

State lawmaker proposes eSports betting 00:19

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A state lawmaker wants to make it legal to bet on video games.

Democrat Ed Neilson from Philadelphia said Pennsylvania should add eSports to its gambling portfolio.

RELATED STORIES:

According to Neilson, it's an up-and-coming industry and Pennsylvania is being left behind.

Neilson said that New Jersey recently legalized eSports betting and other states are doing so.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Push to ban smoking in casinos picks up steam

PITTSBURGH — The push to ban smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos is picking up steam.State Rep. Dan Frankel has re-introduced a bill that aims to eliminate loopholes that expose casino workers to secondhand smoke, expand the definition of smoking to include e-cigarettes and give local governments the ability to enact smoke-free ordinances. "What this is about is public health," Frankel said. "We know that smoking kills people 22,000 people in Pa. every year. Many of those people are affected by secondhand smoke." Rivers Casino said there are designated smoking and non-smoking spots. Also, the casino said its restaurants, banquet rooms, poker rooms and many other spaces are non-smoking areas. "Decisions about smoking in Pennsylvania's casinos are made by the state legislature and Rivers will of course comply with whatever the Commonwealth mandates," the casino said in a statement. Frankel said the legislation will come to the Health Committee next and he expects bipartisan support that will get it on the House floor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pa. state rep. proposes raising minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state's minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members Monday, Democratic state Representative Melissa Shusterman from Chester County argues anyone who is not old enough to purchase alcohol should not be able to buy a semi-automatic assault rifle that is capable of holding more than five rounds of ammunition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence. The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. lawmakers get a raise despite not being in session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In December 2022, Pennsylvania state representatives got an automatic pay increase to $103,000, but are yet to have a productive session in Harrisburg. Mark Twain once joked that your wallet is safe when Congress is not in session, but lawmakers at the State House are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee

How can you tell when it’s nearly Election Day? The tone of the fundraising gets way more insistent. And when control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line? Much, much more insistent. With less than a week to go before western Pennsylvania voters head to the polls in a trio of special elections for the […] The post Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA Public Utility Commission launching investigation into PPL billing issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced on Tuesday it is launching an investigation into circumstances surrounding high bills recently received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. The commission said it's also looking at the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. A number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law

(The Center Square) – The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law. The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy