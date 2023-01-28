ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Racism made us believe MSG was dangerous. Now, chefs are bringing the once-controversial seasoning back into the spotlight.

By Brianna Holt
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZavP_0kUVuDSX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TY8AH_0kUVuDSX00

photo_chaz via Getty Images

  • MSG has been branded as a dangerous food ingredient for decades, especially associated with Chinese cuisine.
  • The problematic controversy isn't rooted in science, but instead, racism.
  • Chefs of today are advocating to debunk dated myths about the ingredient's health impacts.

In 2019, Lucky Lee's, a fast-casual Chinese American restaurant in New York City, closed its doors after less than a year in business. According to a since-deleted Instagram post , the owner vowed to serve "clean Chinese" food that included less salt, grease, and would leave customers feeling less "bloated and icky." While the white-owned restaurant was met with immediate backlash for racist rhetoric, its original premise, to improve Chinese food fit for the refined western palate, sheds light on a prolonged battle between the Chinese food industry and racist myths about one commonly used ingredient — MSG.

Monosodium glutamate, abbreviated as MSG, is a popular flavor enhancer that has been popularized as a harmful processed additive mostly found in Chinese dishes, despite a plethora of scientific evidence that says the opposite. Not only has MSG been deemed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) by the FDA, it is also naturally occurring in some foods, such as tomato products, protein isolates, and cheeses. Everything from chips to condiments, and frozen meals and fast foods, are also likely to contain MSG.

'Chinese Restaurant Syndrome'

The debate of whether MSG is safe for consumption began in 1968, when a doctor wrote a letter titled "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," to the New England Journal of Medicine, complaining of falling ill after eating at Chinese restaurants. The story sparked outrage against the ingredient, quickly spreading the idea that Chinese food was dangerous. A year later, a scientific paper identifying MSG as "the cause of the Chinese restaurant syndrome," was published and claimed that it could cause "headaches, burning sensations, facial pressure, and chest pain."

It wasn't until 2020 that Merriam-Webster redefined its definition of Chinese restaurant syndrome from "a group of symptoms (such as numbness of the neck, arms, and back with headache, dizziness, and palpitations) that is held to affect susceptible persons eating food and especially Chinese food heavily seasoned with monosodium glutamate" to a term that is "offensive" and "dated." The so-called syndrome is one of several examples of viral monikers used to place blame on a country or group of people, and the effects are dangerous. Consider the COVID-19 global pandemic that former US president Donald Trump constantly, publicly referred to as the Chinese virus . Shortly after his racist rhetoric hit the mainstream, hate crimes against the Asian American community surged. Similarly, MSG myths impacted the Chinese food industry, so much so that "No MSG restaurants" lists exist all over the internet and many Chinese takeout restaurants still advertise against MSG use today.

Reclaiming MSG

"I notice some Chinese American takeout places have 'no MSG' signs, but they're actually lying because I know some of the sauces they use contain MSG. They may be referring to the fact of no added MSG," said Keegan Fong, owner of Woon in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles. While dishes at Woon do not have added MSG, Fong says some of the ingredients and sauces used already contain MSG. "Almost all our main dishes contain trace amounts of MSG because almost all dark soy sauces contain at least a little bit of MSG," he said, shedding light on how commonly the ingredient is consumed. Yet, Woon still receives calls from potential customers asking if the restaurant uses MSG. "It's a complex answer because almost all Italian restaurants contain MSG in their food. So, it's kind of an annoying question because we may actually be using less MSG than other cuisines, but people only ask us if our food contains MSG because we are a Chinese restaurant," Fong said. "I'm sure we've lost customers over this."

Calvin Eng, lead chef and owner at Bonnie's in Brooklyn, New York has had a similar experience. "People still email us all the time to give them a list of dishes they can have that don't contain MSG," he said, noting that the list is short: rice and a fruit plate. At Bonnie's, everything from bloody marys to desserts contain MSG – something Eng takes pride in. "Many people still aren't comfortable with the ingredient, and I'm trying to educate and change that by being pro-MSG. I'm proud to use it and I advertise it," he said. Even on his left arm, where he had 'MSG' with a heart tattooed four years ago.

"Everyone assumes that it is bad for you. All data suggests that MSG is not harmful to you. In fact, people consume it in large amounts," said award-winning chef David Chang (Momofuku) at the 2012 MAD Symposium in Denmark . "People who say they're allergic to MSG will happily dip their sushi in soy sauce or eat a miso soup." Chang is one of many public figures who advocates for MSG use publicly and passionately. In addition to independent restaurants and chefs taking individual steps to advertise or not completely write off the use of MSG in dishes, several campaigns like Know MSG advocate for debunking myths surrounding the ingredient and are helping bring it back into the mainstream. But whether people choose to follow scientific evidence, it's nearly fact that we're all consuming MSG in one form or another.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 137

ProAmerican
3d ago

Italian sausage is bad for you...too much French cheese is bad for you...Irish Whiskey is bad for you...is this racist, too?...what a crock of woke BS...

Reply(15)
49
David Stevens
3d ago

Holy crap Batman. Brianna Holt is a race baiting liberal. Over 20 years as a chef, and we've always known people can have reactions to it. Any good chef would never use it as, at best, it's a crutch for those not good enough to be cooking professionally. Advocating for more chemicals in food is absolutely assanine.

Reply(7)
44
Jennifer Wood
3d ago

no, not racism. the fact that it speeds my heart rate up to the point I feel like I'm having a heart attack, yes. msg is dangerous to people with asthma as well as certain heart conditions. not worth the chance, but since our government wants to kill us off anyway they can, this is just another chance.

Reply(13)
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'

Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

100 years ago people made 15 predictions for 2023 and some were pretty accurate

We all are constantly worrying about what the future holds for us. We unconsciously make predictions about what could happen next and prepare ourselves on the basis of that. This fascination with the future is not new; people have been attempting to predict the far future for centuries. Paul Fairie, a researcher at the University of Calgary, created a viral thread on 1923 predictions about living in 2023. While some of them are untrue for now, some are hauntingly similar to everything happening in the world right now.
Distractify

Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank

As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
EatingWell

Turkey, Pork & Chinese Chive Dumplings

How Adapting My Dad's Dumpling Recipe Has Helped Me Make a Chinese Tradition My Own. As a child, I used to watch rapt as my father and his cousin wrapped dumplings in the back room of our Chinese restaurant. I loved the dull thunk the enormous Chinese cleavers made as they turned long, fat tubes of snowy dough into scallop-shaped pieces whose edges rose in a spongy, weak protest. I remember the efficient way they used a wooden rolling pin to turn them into perfect discs, chatting the whole time in the Mandarin I didn't speak.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Follows 3-Game Win Streak by Trashing the Show in Epic Facebook Rant, Fans Demand A “Lifetime Ban”

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. One Jeopardy contestant is facing the wrath of devoted game show fans after he boldly criticized the long-running competition series. Yogesh Raut, who first appeared on viewers’ screens Jan. 11, earned $96,403 in prize money only to post a lengthy takedown of Jeopardy on social media one day later, where he went after the popularity of the show he’d signed up for and proclaimed it’s “bad for the future of quizzing.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

848K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy