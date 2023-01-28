ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Things Newly Divorced People Need to Know About Social Security

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Divorce may end your personal relationship with your ex, but it doesn't always end your financial relationship with them. You're probably familiar with the alimony and child support payments one former spouse may owe the other, but few people realize that your ex's finances can also affect how much you get from Social Security.

Don't worry -- they won't be able to take any portion of your monthly benefit checks unless you're not keeping up with your alimony or child support payments. But they could help you get a larger payout from the program. Here are three key things divorced people need to know about Social Security benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFFzC_0kUVuAoM00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You may be eligible to claim Social Security based on your ex's work record

You can claim Social Security on your own work record as long as you've earned at least 40 work credits during your career.

You accrue those credits -- a maximum of four each year -- by earning money. This year, you can gain one credit by earning $1,640 -- and the annual limit of four by earning $6,560.

Married people may also be eligible to take the spousal benefit , which is up to half of what their spouse's benefit would be if they began collecting Social Security at their full retirement age (FRA) . For those who have not yet retired, FRA will either be 66, 67, or 66 plus some months, depending on their birth year.

But if you are somebody's ex-spouse, you're still eligible to claim the spousal benefit, as long as you were married to your ex for at least 10 years and you aren't married to someone else. If your ex is already claiming Social Security and you are at least 62 , you can sign up for benefits based on their work record at any time. But if they haven't claimed yet, you must wait until you've been divorced for at least two years to apply.

The Social Security Administration will automatically give you the larger of your own benefit or your ex-spousal benefit, so you don't have to do the math to figure out which is the better choice for you. You don't need your ex's permission or assistance to claim an ex-spousal benefit, either. But you will need to provide copies of your marriage and divorce certificates to prove your relationship. And if you have two ex-spouses you were married to for at least 10 years, you can claim the one with the higher payout.

2. Remarrying could cost you your ex-spousal benefit

Remarrying could render you ineligible for the ex-spousal benefit. However, you could still claim a benefit on your own work record if you qualify. You may also be entitled to a benefit on your new spouse's work record. Unlike ex-spousal benefits, there's no marriage length requirement for this.

Your ex remarrying shouldn't affect your ex-spousal benefit. And you claiming Social Security on your ex's work record won't preclude your ex's new spouse from claiming the spousal benefit if that's more than what they'd be entitled to based on their own work history.

3. You and your child could qualify for survivors benefits if your ex dies

You cannot claim Social Security retirement benefits until you're at least 62, but the program's survivors benefits often go to people much younger than this. These are available to surviving family members after a worker dies.

Ex-spouses may be eligible for survivors benefits if they were married to the deceased worker for at least 10 years. Remarrying could render you ineligible for these benefits if you do so before you turn 60, or before 50 if you're disabled. But remarrying beyond those ages won't affect your eligibility for survivors benefits.

The length-of-marriage rule doesn't apply if you're caring for the deceased worker's biological or adopted child, if the child is either disabled or aged 16 or younger. In those cases, you would be eligible for a Social Security benefit on the deceased's work record and so would the child. However, the child's benefit will end once they turn 18 (or 19 if they are still enrolled in secondary school until then), unless they are disabled. Your benefit will end when the child turns 16, unless you're at least 60 (or 50 if disabled) at that time.

To claim these benefits, you'll need to prove your relationship and the child's relationship to the deceased worker. The Social Security Administration will often ask for birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates to support those claims.

If you have any questions about which benefits you're eligible for or what documents you'd need in order to apply for them, reach out to the Social Security Administration. It may be able to help you gather the information you need so you can get your benefits more quickly.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
AOL Corp

Do Social Security recipients need to file a tax return?

If your entire income is from monthly Social Security payments, you might not need to file a federal tax return if you fall under a certain financial threshold. But even when that’s the case, there could be times when you’re better off filing a return. Can I Draw...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy