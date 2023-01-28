ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Enjoy a Scrumptious Brunch at These 22 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout New Hampshire are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious meal is probably just a short drive away. We even compiled a list of some of the best breakfast places in the Granite State.
14 New Hampshire-Inspired Dog Names

I always love hearing stories of how animals get their names! Sometimes the tales are very sweet and sentimental, like my friends who named their Beagle Kiefer as a nod to their Scottish roots (the name translates to "beloved" in Gaelic). And then there are dog owners who prefer to go the "punny" route with names like "Jimmy Chew","Bark Twain", or "Indiana Bones". Then you have folks who name their pooch something strange for no other reason other than that it makes them laugh. One time I met a dog named "Grandma". Saying "nice to meet you, Grandma" to a French Bulldog and asking her owner "Does Grandma like belly rubs?" was both odd and hilarious.
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire

With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Study Suggests New England is by Far the Best Region to Have a Baby

It was one heck of a solid showing for Maine and the rest of New England in a recent child study. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, published its annual state rankings of the best and worst states to have a baby. Maine was listed as the 11th best state to have a child in. That's a very respectable placement for the Pine Tree State.
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In

(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire

You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey

Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
