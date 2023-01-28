Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Scrumptious Brunch at These 22 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout New Hampshire are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious meal is probably just a short drive away. We even compiled a list of some of the best breakfast places in the Granite State.
14 New Hampshire-Inspired Dog Names
I always love hearing stories of how animals get their names! Sometimes the tales are very sweet and sentimental, like my friends who named their Beagle Kiefer as a nod to their Scottish roots (the name translates to "beloved" in Gaelic). And then there are dog owners who prefer to go the "punny" route with names like "Jimmy Chew","Bark Twain", or "Indiana Bones". Then you have folks who name their pooch something strange for no other reason other than that it makes them laugh. One time I met a dog named "Grandma". Saying "nice to meet you, Grandma" to a French Bulldog and asking her owner "Does Grandma like belly rubs?" was both odd and hilarious.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire
With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
50+ Best Bars and Nightclubs That Have Closed in Massachusetts That We’ll Remember Forever
Remember that special bar or nightclub you snuck into with your sister and her fake ID?. No location holds more memories, blurry or not, than your favorite old bar. The bar that holds YEARS of memories from ages 18-29. You remember your first time drunk off 13 miller lights and...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
Study Suggests New England is by Far the Best Region to Have a Baby
It was one heck of a solid showing for Maine and the rest of New England in a recent child study. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, published its annual state rankings of the best and worst states to have a baby. Maine was listed as the 11th best state to have a child in. That's a very respectable placement for the Pine Tree State.
The Deepest Lake in New Hampshire Isn’t the One You’re Thinking – Or is It?
Here in New Hampshire, we really bring it in the lakes department. We have a whole region named after our lakes (it's called the "Lakes Region" if you don't hail from these parts). The lake that comes to mind when you think of New Hampshire is Lake Winnipesaukee. It is...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Soup’s on: 14 Great Places to Enjoy a Bowl of Soup in New Hampshire
These are times that call for soup. With the winter season having officially arrived in full force here in New England, it's no wonder that many people are probably craving cozy comfort foods right about now. And when it comes to comfort foods, you can never go wrong with a bowl of soup.
These Are 30 of the Best Places for Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
You can fry or grill it. You can have it by itself, aka drumsticks, chicken wings, or chicken breast, or enjoy it as part of a larger meal like a sandwich, salad, pizza, various Mexican, Chinese, & Japanese dishes, or countless other entrées. We could go on and on. No matter what mood you're in, you can never go wrong with having some chicken.
New Hampshire Ranks #1 In National ‘Cheapest Places To Live’ Survey
Whoever coined the phrase “Live Free Or Die” with respect to New Hampshire may have been on to something. To wit: In its latest annual survey, North American Moving Services ranks the Granite State number one for being America’s “Cheapest Place to Live.” The survey reportedly looked at average household income, median home price, average grocery and utility costs, and state income taxes to determine rankings. In the survey’s notes, New Hampshire is described as a state that offers “a high quality of life at a lower price point.”
’90s Kids, Get Psyched: An ‘All That’ Reunion is Coming to New England
Comic-Con Comic-Cons across the country have picked up in popularity a ton over the last decade (or longer), with more and more popping up each year. What started out back in 1970 in San Diego as a small gathering of comic and science fiction fans has exploded into a truly pop culture phenomenon, according to the San Diego Comic-Con website.
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
