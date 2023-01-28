Read full article on original website
French Quarter Festival unveils lineup for 40th anniversary
NEW ORLEANS — Organizers on Tuesday announced a lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans' 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana's largest free showcase of music, food and culture. Artists scheduled to perform at the April 13-16 event include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank and...
