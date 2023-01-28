Read full article on original website
Norma Frances Kraemer Cantrelle
Norma Frances Kraemer Cantrelle, 86, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:10pm. Norma was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church for 11:00am with burial after services in the church cemetery.
Cherylyn Mary “Putt” Jackson Marchive
Cherylyn Mary “Putt” Jackson Marchive, 75; passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Putt was a native and resident of Houma, LA. Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Anthony Church at 12:00pm, Noon. Burial will take place after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Roland “Uncle Roland” Burton
Roland “Uncle Roland” Burton, 92, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 30, 2023. The family will be hosting a private memorial at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Burton; children, Robert “Bobby” Burton (Julie Wagner),...
Valerie “Sue” Martinez Gravois
Valerie “Sue” Martinez Gravois, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:36 am. Born September 21, 1952 she was a native of Kraemer, LA and resident of Vacherie, LA. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 8:00 AM until service time at...
Errol J. ”E.T.” Trosclair, Sr.
Errol J. Trosclair, Sr.”E.T.”, age 83, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Maria Immacolata from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held by the family.
Robert Bruce Butler III
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Robert B. (Bob) Butler III, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84. Bob was born on November 6, 1938, in Houma, Louisiana, to Robert Butler II and Alma (Wall) Butler as the oldest of three children. Active in scouting, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was the first boy scout in Terrebonne Parish to receive the Order of the Arrow’s highest award, the Vigil Honor. He earned a BS in Physics and a law degree from LSU – graduating top of his class in both pursuits. In 1963, he married Margie Norris of West Monroe and reared two children, Laurie and Douglas.
Loretta Scoby
Loretta Scoby 79, a native of New Orleans, LA., and a resident of Gray, LA., passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Thibodaux Regional Health Center. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Gibson, LA. Burial will be held in church cemetery.
Joseph Russell Vestal
Joseph Russell Vestal was called to peace and rest on January 29, 2023. Russell was born December 19, 1954 in Newellton, Louisiana and was a resident of Houma for 50 years. He fought cancer for 5 years with courage, a bit of humor and continuous concern for others. His oilfield...
Show your Love for Local to Downtown Thibodaux!
Thibodaux Main Street invites you to show your “Love for Local”! “Help us show the small businesses and employees in Downtown Thibodaux how much you appreciate them by sending a “Love for Local” letter this Valentine’s Day,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street. “There’s no limit on the amount of letters you can send so write until your heart’s content! What a sweet way to show your appreciation for the people that work so hard for our community!”
Terrebonne General honors January Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the January Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!. The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Ciera Rhodes and Katelyn Dryden on being honored with the January awards!
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Announced Annual Award Recipients
Congratulations to the award recipients from the 2023 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, and the 2023 Board of Directors. The 93rd Annual Banquet was held tonight, January 31, 2023, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The awards included the Eugene J. Folse Outstanding Veteran Award, 2022 Small and Large Businesses...
SOLA announces cast for High School Musical Jr.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts announced the cast of their Spring 2023 Production, High School Musical Jr. “SoLa is super excited to offer High School Musical Jr. for our Spring Production! We have an amazing directing team, Mason Clark and Kyle Davis, and it’s going to be a wonderful, fun-filled semester,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President.
Southdown Plantation to host Mardi Gras Kick-Off event
Southdown Plantation is hosting their very first Mardi Gras Kick-Off event at their gift shop on Saturday, February 4 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. “This is our first time putting on this event and we are so excited,” said Assistant Director of Southdown Plantation Celeste Landry. “It is going to be a great way for us to bring attention to Southdown Plantation and give the community a good time before Mardi Gras.”
Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville appointed fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, STL, D.Min., currently an auxiliary bishop and vicar general of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., as the Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement was made this morning in Rome and Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. The Diocese will hold a press conference this morning at 9am.
LPPL Mardi Gras parades set to roll!
The Krewes of Lafourche Parish Public Library (LPPL) are hosting three Mardi Gras parades across Lafourche Parish this Carnival Season! The LPPL Krewe schedule is as follows:. Krewe of Once Upon a Time: riding on Thursday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lockport Library Branch. Krewe of Bookworms: riding...
LDWF Agents Cite Two Chauvin Men for Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Chauvin men for alleged oyster violations on Jan. 25 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, for taking oysters during illegal hours, taking oysters from a polluted area, unlawfully taking oysters from a private lease and failing to have written permission.
Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
LSP arrests 16 for Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit
In May of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a complaint of criminal fraud against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation continued, investigators identified a group of 16 suspects who were found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to obtain financial benefits resulting in over $85,000 stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
Terrebonne High wrestling team finishes as District Runner Up!
On Saturday, January 28, Terrebonne High School (THS) wrestling team finished District Runner Up at the District 7/8 5A Championship Tournament!. “All eleven of our teammates finished in the top four of their weight class,” said Head Wrestling Coach Coty Knoblock. “Overall I am very proud of everyone, especially since we are the first and only wrestling team in Terrebonne Parish going up against teams that are 60 or 70 years old. Our athletes strive to get better every time they step on the mat, and they do.”
United Way for South La to host eighth annual Souper Bowl Cook-Off
On Saturday, February 4, United Way for South Louisiana is hosting the Souper Bowl: A Soup, Gumbo, and Chili Cook-Off for a good cause. “This is our eighth year doing this event,” said United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos. “My brother Manuel loved people, he loved cooking, and he wanted to come up with a way to combine both of those for our cause. So the Souper Bowl was born.”
