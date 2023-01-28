Read full article on original website
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
cleveland19.com
Norton police: Person killed in head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on SR 21 Monday morning has killed one person and injured another, according to Norton police. At 7:04 a.m. a north-bound vehicle lost control and crossed the median, striking a south-bound car head on, police say. Officials say one driver was transported to Cleveland...
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday. Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm. When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved. The fire was called under control at about 6:10...
cleveland19.com
2 arrested after hitting OSHP car during police chase with stolen trailer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Saturday were arrested after he hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol car while leading officers on a chase in Akron with a stolen trailer. OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross said the chase began after a trooper attempted to pull a van over at the intersection of S. Main Street and E. South Street.
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
Officials searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a Stark County teen who is missing.
explore venango
Sugarcreek Police Seeking Rural King Theft Suspect
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft at the Allegheny Blvd. Rural King. According to a January 30th press release from the Sugarcreek Borough Police (SBPD), the station was notified by the manager of Rural King that a theft occurred on January 28 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
cleveland19.com
51-year-old man nearly carjacked in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man reported to Akron police that he was nearly carjacked Monday night while dropping someone off. Police said around 8:15 p.m., the man was dropping off a passenger in the 400 block of Cornell Street when two unknown men approached him on foot. The...
whbc.com
Massillon Man Jailed in Connection With Shooting Death of Jackson Man
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man is jailed on a million dollars bond in connection with the shooting death of a Jackson Township man in Massillon Friday morning. Court records indicate 32-year-old Graydon Feichter shot 30-year-old Jeffrey Stoll three times outside a house in the...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
WHIZ
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
cleveland19.com
City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
cleveland19.com
Akron police searching for suspected man in Family Dollar robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to the Family Dollar located at the 900 block of South Arlington Street around 8:30 p.m. where they met with the clerk of the store.
wtuz.com
Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars
Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
