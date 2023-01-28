ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Groundhog Day 2023 guide: How to watch the prediction | What time is the ceremony? What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, which means we’ll soon learn whether we can expect an early spring, or six more weeks of winter. Celebrated on Feb. 2 every year, the holiday attracts the attention of winter-weary Americans of all ages, who turn their attention to the creature — in our case, Staten Island Chuck — and make note of whether the rodent sees a shadow when coming out of its home first thing in the morning.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Life Stories: She loved Staten Island. She loved the law, lecturing worldwide on international criminal law. Megan Fairlie dies at 51.

Megan Fairlie was never afraid of adventure. Case in point: as a young woman, she moved to Ireland not knowing a soul and with no clue where she would live. But by the time she left the country six years later, she had amassed a small army of friends who referred to themselves collectively as “Megan’s Mates.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund’s 2023 Bini Bash at the Hilton Garden Inn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Close to 400 guests attended the 2023 Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund “Bini Bash” on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Nicotra’s Ballroom, Bloomfield, and enjoyed a spectacular fundraiser they won’t soon forget. The fund is named for Carl Vincent Bini, a Rescue 5 Firefighter whose life was tragically taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 1, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carolyn Eileen Gibson, 83, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. Carolyn was an avid reader and had worked for many years at the New York Public Library on Staten Island. She doted on her beloved dog, Tootsie, who gave her great comfort and joy. She is survived by her children Bruce (Marie) and Eric (Karline), and her grandchildren Jett Schilling, Dale (Rachel), Taylor, Emily, Kelly and Jamie Gibson. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Polar vortex to dip into New York late this week, bring temperatures near zero: AccuWeather

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A blast of frigid air will dip down from the polar region later this week and deliver near-zero temperatures near New York City, forecasters said. “This is coming directly from the polar region, coming down from eastern Canada, and it’s gonna mean business for a day or a day and a half,” said Tom Kines, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’

New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC winter weather could break snowless streak, says National Weather Service

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passing winter weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning could break a record-breaking snowless streak in New York City, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said a light snowfall along the coast may bring a few tenths of an inch of snow to sections of the five boroughs, with two-tenths of an inch possible on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy