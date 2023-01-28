Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Groundhog Day 2023 guide: How to watch the prediction | What time is the ceremony? What does it mean if the groundhog sees its shadow?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Groundhog Day is nearly upon us, which means we’ll soon learn whether we can expect an early spring, or six more weeks of winter. Celebrated on Feb. 2 every year, the holiday attracts the attention of winter-weary Americans of all ages, who turn their attention to the creature — in our case, Staten Island Chuck — and make note of whether the rodent sees a shadow when coming out of its home first thing in the morning.
A flower begins to bud in NYC amid a mild winter. What does it mean?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Green daffodil shoots peek above the ground in Conference House Park in Tottenville, pushing through a light layer of leaves at the end of a mild January and a winter that has, so far, not seen more than a hint of snow. Other plants are...
Groundhog Day 2023: A look at Staten Island Chuck’s competition
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island Chuck is set to make his annual prediction this Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. Our local legend boasts an accuracy of over 80%, a statistic to be proud of for sure. With admiration comes imitation, and our Chuck is no stranger to competition. Numerous doppelgangers...
Groundhog Day 2023 prediction: How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When you think of Groundhog Day, chances are you think of Punxsutawney Phil (and maybe the 1993 Bill Murray film). The famous prognosticator has been making weather predictions from his Gobbler’s Knob, Pa., home since 1887. And as Groundhog Day 2023 quickly approaches, the...
Life Stories: She loved Staten Island. She loved the law, lecturing worldwide on international criminal law. Megan Fairlie dies at 51.
Megan Fairlie was never afraid of adventure. Case in point: as a young woman, she moved to Ireland not knowing a soul and with no clue where she would live. But by the time she left the country six years later, she had amassed a small army of friends who referred to themselves collectively as “Megan’s Mates.”
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund’s 2023 Bini Bash at the Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Close to 400 guests attended the 2023 Carl V. Bini Memorial Fund “Bini Bash” on Jan. 28, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn’s Nicotra’s Ballroom, Bloomfield, and enjoyed a spectacular fundraiser they won’t soon forget. The fund is named for Carl Vincent Bini, a Rescue 5 Firefighter whose life was tragically taken on Sept. 11, 2001.
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 1, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carolyn Eileen Gibson, 83, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. Carolyn was an avid reader and had worked for many years at the New York Public Library on Staten Island. She doted on her beloved dog, Tootsie, who gave her great comfort and joy. She is survived by her children Bruce (Marie) and Eric (Karline), and her grandchildren Jett Schilling, Dale (Rachel), Taylor, Emily, Kelly and Jamie Gibson. For the full obituary, click here.
Best of Staten Island returns next week — with a new sponsor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We’re baaack!. That’s right, Best of Staten Island is making its glorious return next week — and we’ve got some pretty exciting news. This year, the series will have a brand new sponsor. Empire State Bank will join the Advance/SILive.com along the way as it explores Staten Islanders’ favorite businesses.
Polar vortex to dip into New York late this week, bring temperatures near zero: AccuWeather
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A blast of frigid air will dip down from the polar region later this week and deliver near-zero temperatures near New York City, forecasters said. “This is coming directly from the polar region, coming down from eastern Canada, and it’s gonna mean business for a day or a day and a half,” said Tom Kines, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
A polar vortex is quickly approaching New York City
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
A Groundhog Day to remember: When NYC Mayor de Blasio dropped Staten Island Chuck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton is home to an array of creatures far and wide. Yet each year it hosts a tradition that is close to home, Groundhog Day. However, back in 2014, Mayor Bill de Blasio would drop the groundhog, leaving a lasting effect for years to come.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’
New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
New York City winter: AccuWeather forecaster details 2 scenarios where snow could fall this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Does this winter have you questioning: Where is the snow?. After the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station remains snowless Monday, 327 days will have passed since measurable snowfall — defined by one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — was registered in New York City.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
NYC winter weather could break snowless streak, says National Weather Service
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passing winter weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning could break a record-breaking snowless streak in New York City, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said a light snowfall along the coast may bring a few tenths of an inch of snow to sections of the five boroughs, with two-tenths of an inch possible on Staten Island.
Staten Island Children’s Theatre to host ‘With Love,’ a fundraiser in memory of Rosemarie Callahan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Children’s Theatre Association Inc., which runs programming for children ages 5 to 18, will host a special fundraising event called “With Love,” Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Lorenzo’s at the Hilton Garden Inn. The evening of...
NYPD probing report of robbery at South Beach smoke shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is investigating a report of a commercial robbery in South Beach that happened Tuesday evening. The robbery was reported around 7:40 p.m. at Arrochar Smoke Shop & Beer, 101 McClean Ave., near Florida and Ocean avenues, according to emergency radio transmissions. After the incident,...
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0