Knox County, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

County residents warn of suspicious activity

BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita announces new Board Officers

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
GALION, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests

PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Mount Vernon News

Knox County Park District (KCPD) 2022 Annual Financial Cash Basis Report

The Knox County Park District (KCPD) 2022 Annual Financial Cash Basis Report is complete and available for public inspection at the park office, Suite 253, Knox County Service Center, 117 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. 2023 KCPD Board of Commissioners meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. at the Service Center, Suite 251. Notice of special meetings or meeting changes will be posted 24 hours prior on the park office door.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

