County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Ohio man gets jail time for unauthorized use of a motorcycle
An Ohio man was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motorcycle. Joseph Roth was was charged with the crime of unauthorized use of a motorcycle vehicle, which occurs when a person who at one time had permission to use a vehicle retains or uses the vehicle after the permission to use it has been […]
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
buckeyefirearms.org
Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours
Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
crawfordcountynow.com
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshals report two arrests
PARKERSBURG — Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshals C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force with the execution of an arrest warrant for a Columbus man Thursday in Parkersburg. Officials arrested Jermaine S. Westbrook II, 29, of Columbus, at 910 30th St. Apt. 8 in Parkersburg on Thursday.
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Park District (KCPD) 2022 Annual Financial Cash Basis Report
The Knox County Park District (KCPD) 2022 Annual Financial Cash Basis Report is complete and available for public inspection at the park office, Suite 253, Knox County Service Center, 117 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. 2023 KCPD Board of Commissioners meetings will be held the second Wednesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. at the Service Center, Suite 251. Notice of special meetings or meeting changes will be posted 24 hours prior on the park office door.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
Knox Pages
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
Women accused of stealing products from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
Ashland man found dead inside home
Ashland Sheriff deputies, Ashland police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.
Comments / 1