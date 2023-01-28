Is Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers actually working?. Oregon lawmakers created the agricultural workforce housing credit in 1989 to help offset the cost of building housing for agricultural workers. Today, lawmakers are debating whether to extend the credit, allowing housing developers to claim credit for projects completed before January 2030. Outside Salem, advocates and providers of agricultural workforce housing disagree on a fundamental premise: whether the tax credit even works. Agricultural employers who provide housing say the credit does not work for them because it requires up-front money that farms may not have. Community-based housing developers say it works just fine. (Shannon Sollitt/Salem Statesman Journal)

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO