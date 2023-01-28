ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

KiloBravo
3d ago

because of politics and covid idiocy... we've ceased to require an actual standard for graduation, state wide. what do we expect?we need to sit making college funded by the public across the board... it should be that you can qualify for assistance/ grants/ scholarships solely on merit again, not entitlement...they also need to allow teachers autonomy again... the testing metrics are so dominant and constant, true assessment goes out the window... and our kids are suffering.

Reply
2
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget

The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Education and human services, including funding behavioral health and homelessness, make up a combined 75% of the […] The post Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute

An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Lawmakers debate the future of Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers

Is Oregon’s tax credit to help house farm workers actually working?. Oregon lawmakers created the agricultural workforce housing credit in 1989 to help offset the cost of building housing for agricultural workers. Today, lawmakers are debating whether to extend the credit, allowing housing developers to claim credit for projects completed before January 2030. Outside Salem, advocates and providers of agricultural workforce housing disagree on a fundamental premise: whether the tax credit even works. Agricultural employers who provide housing say the credit does not work for them because it requires up-front money that farms may not have. Community-based housing developers say it works just fine. (Shannon Sollitt/Salem Statesman Journal)
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land

Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Advocates for summer programming for Oregon kids again try asking the Legislature for funds

In each of the last few years, supporters of afterschool and summer learning programs have seen a familiar pattern: they show up in Salem to push for money; legislators listen and eventually agree to put money into summer programs. It leaves school and community leaders grateful for the money but scrambling to put classes and activities together before school lets out in June.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon offers reproductive rights hotline

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon launched a hotline this month to help callers understand the state’s reproductive health laws following the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year. Abortion remains legal in Oregon and the Supreme Court’s decision did not change abortion laws in the state. We hear more about the hotline from Anna Sortun, a partner with Tonkon Torp and one of the lawyers taking calls.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction

Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether.  Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Water Security Advisory Report Released by Secretary of State

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released recently by the Secretary of State. The findings are outlined in the report entitled: State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more

Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed.  K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It

I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy