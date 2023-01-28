ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant

FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth boys, Parkland girls earn EPC swimming gold

NAZARETH, Pa. - The EPC swimming championships were held at Nazareth High School on Tuesday night. The host boys, and Parkland girls taking home the gold. The Blue Eagles holding on to knock off Emmaus for the boys title, 94-86. On the girls side, the Lady Trojans took home EPC gold.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles' Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

A Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted in a rape case in Ohio. Josh Sills, an offensive guard for the Birds, was indicted by a grand jury on a rape and kidnapping charge in Guernsey County, Ohio, said the Ohio attorney general on Wednesday. Sills, 25, is accused...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks ARL issues Code Blue for pets in Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:. Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley upsets Brandywine Heights' division clinching chance

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights hosting Oley Valley, and the visitors kept the hosts from clinching the Berks IV title, 45-21. The Lynx would trail early in the second quarter, but would go on a 14-0 run to end it, and hold a 21-15 lead at the break. Second half, the Lynx would continue to ride that momentum.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg. The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council holds interviews for new member

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council is preparing to add a new member. The legislative body held five interviews Monday night for the open District 5 seat. It was vacated after state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz left for Harrisburg. Those interviewed were Walter Lesher Jr., Wanda Negron, Rafael Nunez, Sheila...
READING, PA

