Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth boys, Parkland girls earn EPC swimming gold
NAZARETH, Pa. - The EPC swimming championships were held at Nazareth High School on Tuesday night. The host boys, and Parkland girls taking home the gold. The Blue Eagles holding on to knock off Emmaus for the boys title, 94-86. On the girls side, the Lady Trojans took home EPC gold.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Fightin' Phils name new manager for 2023 Season
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils announced Tuesday their new team manager for the 2023 baseball season. Al Pedrique will take the helm as skipper when the R-Phils return to Baseballtown in April. He recently served a third-base coach for the Miami Marlins, under now-former manager and MLB legend...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles' Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges
A Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted in a rape case in Ohio. Josh Sills, an offensive guard for the Birds, was indicted by a grand jury on a rape and kidnapping charge in Guernsey County, Ohio, said the Ohio attorney general on Wednesday. Sills, 25, is accused...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks ARL issues Code Blue for pets in Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:. Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall turning a corner at the right time as the postseason nears
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament. They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem dentist looking to provide free dental work to local veteran
Dental work can cost thousands of dollars, and a Bethlehem dentist is hoping you'll help her find the right candidate for some free dental work. Bethlehem Smiles is looking for a local veteran for Service with a Smile. Here's how the idea got started. Dr. Jacquline Owens is a dentist...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley upsets Brandywine Heights' division clinching chance
MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights hosting Oley Valley, and the visitors kept the hosts from clinching the Berks IV title, 45-21. The Lynx would trail early in the second quarter, but would go on a 14-0 run to end it, and hold a 21-15 lead at the break. Second half, the Lynx would continue to ride that momentum.
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg. The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council holds interviews for new member
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council is preparing to add a new member. The legislative body held five interviews Monday night for the open District 5 seat. It was vacated after state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz left for Harrisburg. Those interviewed were Walter Lesher Jr., Wanda Negron, Rafael Nunez, Sheila...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
Comments / 0