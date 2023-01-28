ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
FLORISSANT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Southeast Missouri expecting light snow Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another fast moving and very weak weather system will pass well south of St. Louis this afternoon into early this evening. The worst the St. Louis area may see is a few snow flurries. However, our southern communities are in line for a couple of quick hitting light snow and sleet […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022

Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent. Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November,...
MISSOURI STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
