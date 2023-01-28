Read full article on original website
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week says he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim.
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
You Paid For It: North St. Louis County police, leaders want red light protections
North St. Louis County mayors and police officials are pushing the county government to put measures in place to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and citizens.
KMOV
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
St. Louis County works to improve public safety with revived crime commission
County executive Sam Page is due to announce the revival of the criminal justice coordinating council, also known as the crime commission, later this morning.
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
Children’s Division short-staffed amid highest cases of foster kids
The Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is dealing with huge problems, making it tough to take on all the kids in foster care and making it hard for the workers who have to handle all the cases.
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren
In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General won't back off legal threats against school district over a drag show
Earlier this month, drag performers from the group Nclusion Plus put on a musical show at the annual Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast. About 30 middle school students from Columbia Public Schools were among the 1,000 attendees. Missouri Attorney General Bailey subsequently sent letters to Columbia Public Schools arguing that the...
Another investigation planned over St. Charles water contamination
St. Charles city officials will conduct an independent investigation over recent contamination findings at the Elm Point Well Field.
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
Southeast Missouri expecting light snow Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another fast moving and very weak weather system will pass well south of St. Louis this afternoon into early this evening. The worst the St. Louis area may see is a few snow flurries. However, our southern communities are in line for a couple of quick hitting light snow and sleet […]
kttn.com
Unemployment rates for northern Missouri counties as of December 2022
Unemployment rates among northern Missouri counties were either above or below two percent for December, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate is two point three (2.8%) percent. Grundy County has a rate of 2.3% with 94 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,129. In November,...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
St. Charles implements early warning system for water contamination threats
The city of St. Charles says that a separate investigation will be done into the recent contamination found at the Elm Point water well field.
Missouri lawmaker re-files legislation to make MSHSAA mandated reporters
A Missouri lawmaker has again re-filed legislation to ensure employees of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are mandated reporters.
FOX2Now
