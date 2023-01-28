ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Owner reunited with abandoned dog after leaving heartbreaking note

By WRTV
 4 days ago

With the help of social media, an animal shelter in Tennessee found the owner of an abandoned dog who had a heartbreaking note attached to his collar.

The note, which was posted by the McKamey Animal Shelter, along with a photo of Lilo, states that the owner could no longer care for the dog.

“Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids,” the note says.

“She really loves me and I’m a great dog and love to be loved on.”

The shelter said late Wednesday it is working to support the dog’s owner.

“We are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness. We are thankful for everyone who has advocated for the family, and shared our post,” the shelter said.

The shelter previously shared the letter with a note, saying it hoped to reunite Lilo with her family and help them find the help they need.

“We want you to know she is safe, and we will take the very best care of her. She will be loved by our staff and volunteers, we will keep her name, and we promise you we will do our best to find her a wonderful new home,” their Facebook post read. “But if you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability. Lilo definitely misses you, and we would like nothing more than to see her go back to the family she loves. Either way, please know that we understand, we will not judge, and we are here to help in any way we can.”

