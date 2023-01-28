ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gameday: Phoenix Suns Take on Struggling Spurs

By Remy Mastey
 4 days ago

The Phoenix Suns look to take advantage of a struggling San Antonio Spurs team tonight at 6 PM MST

The Phoenix Suns look to get back in the win column as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 6 PM MST later tonight.

The Suns were on a four-game winning streak before the Dallas Mavericks defeated them 99-95 on Thursday night. While Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton all came to play against Dallas each putting up over 15 points, the rest of the team did not show up.

Keep an eye out for Johnson - who since coming back from his meniscus tear has been on fire. In his last two games, Johnson has over 20 points in both while shooting over 60% FG.

Bridges has been the Suns’ most consistent offensive weapon. Expect him to have another strong performance with Devin Booker being out of the lineup with a groin injury once again.

Phoenix is currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a record of 25-25. The standings this season are extremely tight as a couple wins could propel the Suns to the five seed but a loss could bring them down all the way to the tenth seed.

If Phoenix is to get back to playing consistent basketball, it will start with beating teams like the Spurs. San Antonio currently sits as the 14th seed in the West with an abysmal 14-35 record. They are on a four-game losing streak at the moment and have lost their last eight of nine games.

Throughout the season, the Spurs have struggled on the offensive side of the ball ranking 29th in the entire NBA in offensive rating.

One player the Suns do have to watch out for is Keldon Johnson, who has been having an outstanding season averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 rebound and 2.5 assists.

Despite the game being in San Antonio, the Suns should be able to take care of business against a struggling Spurs squad.

Phoenix is -6 favorites on SI Sportsbook and ESPN 's basketball power index gives them a 64.1% chance to win.

