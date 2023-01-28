Son shoots father after family dispute turns violent, Fort Worth police say

A man was injured in an altercation with his son Friday night near downtown Fort Worth, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a suspicious person in a vehicle.

When police arrived in the area, residents from a nearby home flagged them down to report a domestic disturbance involving two men.

Officers found a man with severe lacerations on the back of his head and a gunshot wound to the leg. They determined the two men had gotten involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into physical violence.

The suspect, who was the victim’s son, pulled out a firearm and discharged it, shooting the victim in the leg.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment. The suspect, identified in jail records as 23-year-old Jonathan Pedroza, was arrested at the scene and booked in the Fort Worth City Jail.

The Gun Violence Unit will conduct the follow-up investigation, police said.