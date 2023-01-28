ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Son shoots father after family dispute turns violent, Fort Worth police say

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A man was injured in an altercation with his son Friday night near downtown Fort Worth, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving a report about a suspicious person in a vehicle.

When police arrived in the area, residents from a nearby home flagged them down to report a domestic disturbance involving two men.

Officers found a man with severe lacerations on the back of his head and a gunshot wound to the leg. They determined the two men had gotten involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into physical violence.

The suspect, who was the victim’s son, pulled out a firearm and discharged it, shooting the victim in the leg.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment. The suspect, identified in jail records as 23-year-old Jonathan Pedroza, was arrested at the scene and booked in the Fort Worth City Jail.

The Gun Violence Unit will conduct the follow-up investigation, police said.

Comments / 10

Helen Jones
3d ago

it all starts when they are young. train them up in the admonition of the Lord!!

Reply
8
Willard Farr
3d ago

Second one they have reported this year.. first guy past away but I don't think it was his son sad God bless.

Reply
3
Ronn Meyers
4d ago

his leg is in coma not expect to survive and is suing the owner of the leg the other body parts started a class action suit too lmao 😆 🤣 😂 😅 👏 😄

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wbap.com

Police Trying To Identify Possible Monkey Thief

The Dallas Police have a released a photograph of a visitor to the Dallas Zoo who they think may have information about the two Tamarin Monkeys that disappeared from their habitat. Investigators believe the monkeys were stolen, and the man in the photograph may know something about it. He’s a tall, thin black man, apparently young, dressed in a blue hoodie and black pants. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 214-671-4509.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
HURST, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park

A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park ​​while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo

More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

