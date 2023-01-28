Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Another below-freezing day, sunshine on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another below-freezing day in Central Ohio, but more sunshine is on the way!. We will see sunshine today with some passing high thin clouds. The morning temps are in the teens with frost and then it will warm up to a high around 30. A few passing clouds are expected tonight with a low of 21.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Ending the month of January with a cold night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Skies become partly cloudy Tuesday night, and, especially in areas without a cloud blanket, frigid cold will be an issue. Temperatures will be in the teens and will feel more like single digits because of the wind chill. At least, most of the remainder of this week is dry.
WSYX ABC6
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
WSYX ABC6
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Easton location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of their nationwide restructuring, Bed Bath & Beyond's location at Easton will close in the coming months, the company confirmed. In a statement, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said the decision was made to help manage their business as efficiently as possible and that they had previously shared this information with their employees.
WSYX ABC6
Man hit by car along State Route 315 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hit by a car along State Route 315 in north Columbus early Wednesday morning. The accident happened near Bethel Road around 2 a.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a driver was heading north in a Nissan Altima when a man stepped out into the road.
WSYX ABC6
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
WSYX ABC6
All natural plant-based spray tan options for expecting mothers to consider
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Winter seems to drag on here in Ohio and one way to make yourself feel better may be to get a tan without going to the tanning bed. The solutions businesses are using now are safer for you and even available for expecting mom's! The owner of Happy Naked Co. Brittany Griffith and Brittaney Sturgill join Good Day Columbus for a demonstration.
WSYX ABC6
Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 injured in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and another was injured in a North Linden shooting Tuesday night. Columbus Police Officers were called to the area along Atwood Terrace and East Weber Road on a report of shots being fired at 11:58 p.m. At the scene, officers found...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metro Library highlights events and programs throughout Black History Month
Columbus Metropolitan Library is celebrating Black History Month with virtual and in-person programs for the entire month of February. There are 23 locations around central Ohio that you can visit. Dorcas Taylor Jones joins Good Day Columbus to explain how customers of all ages can attend concerts and author talks and participate in activities, dancing and more!
WSYX ABC6
Embracing the culture as Experience Columbus marks anniversary of CBUS Soul
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Since its designation in 1976, the United States has annually celebrated Black History Month in February. From Black history tours to a celebration of beloved Columbus artist Aminah Robinson to special performances, there are so many ways to celebrate Black History Month in Columbus this year. Shannon Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programming at Experience Columbus joins Good Day Columbus to highlight some of the events and activities you can find.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices rise over 10 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have increased over 10 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Central Ohio have risen 10.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60 today. Prices in Columbus are 58.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and 49.4 cents...
WSYX ABC6
How to beat the winter blues and find help through the Crisis Text Line
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Winter blues or seasonal depression can impact your energy levels, which may cause you to experience feelings of depression throughout the day. Dr. Shairi Turner from The Crisis Text Line joins Good Day Columbus to discuss how you can cope with loneliness this winter season.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Big Walnut facing big changes in school bus routes, driver shortage cited
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents and students will have to deal with new bus routes beginning Wednesday in the Big Walnut school district in Delaware County. The superintendent said a shortage of school bus drivers is forcing the change. "No one wants to make this change in January," Big...
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
WSYX ABC6
Mayor Ginther wagers ice cream on Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports gambling has been legal in Ohio since the beginning of this month, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is getting in on it, just not with money. "I'm going to put out a wager to Mayor Lucas, a good friend of mine," Mayor Ginther said. "I think a little Jeni's ice cream for his favorite Kansas City BBQ sounds like a great wager."
WSYX ABC6
Loaded gun found in pocket of 16-year-old student at Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lockdown was issued by Marion-Franklin High School on Tuesday after a loaded pistol was brought onto its campus. According to Columbus City Schools, a parent called in a tip that a student may have been carrying a weapon, which prompted a level 2 lockdown around 1:44 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
WSYX ABC6
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
Comments / 0