While Texas has played well under coach Rodney Terry since the termination of Chris Beard, the Longhorns got beat down Saturday at Tennessee in a game that wasn't all that competitive. But on Monday, the burnt orange bounced back with a win over Baylor by a score of 76-71. Texas now sits atop the Big 12 standings with a record of 7-2 in the league.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO