Framingham, MA

Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41

BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Flyers Defeat Timberwolves To Remain Undefeated

WALPOLE – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team remains undefeated with a win over Walpole High on the road yesterday, January 30. The Flyers defeated the Timberwolves 132.5 to 130.3. Maggie Spring won the all-around with a score of 36.5, said head coach Sandy Maier. Spring finished first on...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82

FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years

FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
MEDWAY, MA
Arthur F. Malone, 78, U.S. Army Reservist

ASHLAND – Arthur F. Malone, 78 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Maryann (Holmes) Malone for 56 years. Arthur served his country honorably in the Army Reserve. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James Malone of Portsmouth,...
ASHLAND, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

