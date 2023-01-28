Read full article on original website
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41
BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
Flyers Defeat Timberwolves To Remain Undefeated
WALPOLE – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team remains undefeated with a win over Walpole High on the road yesterday, January 30. The Flyers defeated the Timberwolves 132.5 to 130.3. Maggie Spring won the all-around with a score of 36.5, said head coach Sandy Maier. Spring finished first on...
Framingham Defeats Wellesley To Remain Undefeated
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team defeated Wellesley High tonight, January 29. The Flyers won 134.5 to 130.55 points. Framingham High is now 5-0, under head coach Sandra Maier. Olivia Lane won the vault event with a 9.6. She also won the uneven bars first with a...
Desmarais Breaks Her Own Framingham High Record at MSTCA Coaches Invitational
BOSTON – Framingham High junior Abby Desmarais broke her own Framingham High indoor track & field record today at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The Framingham High junior won the 55-meter dash event in 7.18 seconds. Desmarais broke her own 55-meter Framingham...
Framingham Flyers Relay Wins MSTCA Title & Qualify For Nationals
BOSTON – The Framingham High girls indoor track team’s 4X400 relay won the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The girls “came in with a goal to make nationals, did so, and won in the process,” said Coach Chris Collins.
Framingham State Wants To Add Women’s Ice Hockey; Searching For Head Coach
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University wants to add women’s ice hockey to its athletic department for the 2023-2024 school year. The problem is finding a head coach. The University has been advertising for one since last year. “The University is planning to add a women’s ice hockey program....
Framingham Freshman Finishes 6th in Mile Event at State Coaches Meet
BOSTON – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished sixth in the mile at the state coaches meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury won the race in 5:06.77 minutes. Wellesley’s Emma Tuxbury finished third in 5:09.81 minutes. Andover senior Molly Kiley...
For 2nd Consecutive Year, Burgess Named Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year
FRAMINGHAM – In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today, January 30, announced Sam Burgess of Framingham High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Burgess is the first Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Player of...
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member
ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82
FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Arthur F. Malone, 78, U.S. Army Reservist
ASHLAND – Arthur F. Malone, 78 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was the husband of Maryann (Holmes) Malone for 56 years. Arthur served his country honorably in the Army Reserve. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, James Malone of Portsmouth,...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
1 Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his State of the City address last night to a large crowd at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. In attendance was Senate President Karen Spilka, all four Framingham state representatives, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Superintendent of schools Bob Tremblay, City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and 9 other City Councilors, and a majority of the School Committee members.
PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
