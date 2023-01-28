30-year-old man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested a 30-year-old man for sexually exploiting minors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mason Edward Carter was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

Carter’s arrest comes after the ICAC Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on a phone line, according to HCSO. Investigators were able to identify Carter as the owner of that particular phone line, securing arrest warrants.

No further details were immediately available.

Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13 . She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here .

