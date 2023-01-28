BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ira "Bob" Born, who was president of Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps, has died at the age of 98, according to the company. Born, also known as the "Father of Peeps," joined his father, Sam, and uncles Irv and Jack Shaffer in the family business in 1946, according to the company's website.

