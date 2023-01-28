Read full article on original website
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Berks ARL issues Code Blue for pets in Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue ordinance for Reading for the following periods:. Wed., Feb. 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. until Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. Fri., Feb. 3, 2023, from 2 a.m. until Mon. Feb. 6, 2023,...
Nazareth boys, Parkland girls earn EPC swimming gold
NAZARETH, Pa. - The EPC swimming championships were held at Nazareth High School on Tuesday night. The host boys, and Parkland girls taking home the gold. The Blue Eagles holding on to knock off Emmaus for the boys title, 94-86. On the girls side, the Lady Trojans took home EPC gold.
Bob Born, 'Father of Peeps,' dies at 98
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ira "Bob" Born, who was president of Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps, has died at the age of 98, according to the company. Born, also known as the "Father of Peeps," joined his father, Sam, and uncles Irv and Jack Shaffer in the family business in 1946, according to the company's website.
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - 3 men facing charges in armed robbery
Three men are facing charges connected to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Spring Township. Lynda Weed will have more. The Berks County Residential Center is closing its doors for the final time. Details at 5:30.
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
Buzzer-beater lifts Northampton boys to non-league win over Palmerton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Jonathan Kolumber hit a game-winning three-point field goal with two seconds remaining to give host Northampton a 46-43 win over Palmerton. Parker Christman led the Konkrete Kids (9-10) with 12 points. Brody Graff added 11 and Kolumber finished with 10. The loss is only the fourth of...
Bethlehem dentist looking to provide free dental work to local veteran
Dental work can cost thousands of dollars, and a Bethlehem dentist is hoping you'll help her find the right candidate for some free dental work. Bethlehem Smiles is looking for a local veteran for Service with a Smile. Here's how the idea got started. Dr. Jacquline Owens is a dentist...
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
Two Phillipsburg ice cream shops close within days of each other
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg. The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season. In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons...
Montgomery County issues Code Blue for cold weather
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County is warning residents about dangerous cold weather coming. The county commissioners issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency from Wednesday at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 9 a.m. The temperature or wind chill during that time is expected to be below 20 degrees, posing a...
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
