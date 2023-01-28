ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jodian Marie

Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest

GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia resolution honors Lunar New Year at state Capitol

ATLANTA — The nation's largest group of Asian American legislators gathered Tuesday to cement the Year of the Rabbit into Georgia's history. Lawmakers from Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus and community members were on the Capitol steps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among the crowd were Korean...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...

FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
