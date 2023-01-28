Read full article on original website
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
$200K, two $50K Powerball winning tickets sold at Georgia Publix, on mobile app
As for the Powerball jackpot – it jumped to an estimated $653 million following Monday night's drawing.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $613 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, two people are $50,000 richer. The winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30 were 1-4-12-36-49 and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x. With no $613 million winner Monday, the estimated grand prize increases to $653 million for...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
NY Lottery: There are 69 scratch offs with million dollar winners; Here are the games to play
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – If you’re looking to become a millionaire, you might want to test your odds with a New York Lottery scratch off -- especially because there are 69 tickets across state with million-dollar payouts. Of the 69 tickets, there are currently 51 tickets in circulation...
Powerball ticket worth $50K expires
Some one missed out on collecting $50,000. The Louisiana Lottery says the deadline to claim a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expired Thursday.
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
Operation Ghost Busted: Drug bust leads to largest-ever indictment in Southern District of Georgia history
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A total of 76 people have been named as defendants in the case of USA v. Alvarez et al, a federal indictment tied to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" white supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs. Officials say an investigation not only exposed a massive drug trafficking ring, but also allegedly revealed multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
Georgia resolution honors Lunar New Year at state Capitol
ATLANTA — The nation's largest group of Asian American legislators gathered Tuesday to cement the Year of the Rabbit into Georgia's history. Lawmakers from Georgia's Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus and community members were on the Capitol steps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among the crowd were Korean...
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Former Bulldog, now in the Ga House, pushes football review legislation
The call for replay review comes after the controversial ending to a state title game played this past December.
Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...
FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Mattie's call issued for missing Georgia teen, last seen in North Carolina
MORROW, Ga. — A Mattie's call was issued for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in North Carolina. Clayton County police said Alejandro Carranza drove away from an area in Morrow on Monday. Carranza was later reported missing. The 16-year-old was driving a Gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with...
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida leads to removal of 3 Atlanta VA nurses
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta nurses were removed from their positions at an Atlanta VA medical center once officials were made aware of a scheme involving fake nursing diplomas. The scheme, which created more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, was uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal agents learned...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
