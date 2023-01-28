ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ftdQ_0kUVq4SP00

At least 21 people were injured on Friday in an 85-car pileup on a Wisconsin highway, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Twenty-one people were transported to hospitals in the area for treatment after the crash, the agency said in a Facebook post, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

State troopers first received reports of the multivehicle crash on the I-39/90 highway near the Wisconsin-Illinois border around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash blocked traffic for hours, with Wisconsin State Patrol noting that both directions of traffic were fully reopened by 9:45 p.m.

Snow, ice and whiteout conditions likely contributed the initial crash that caused the pileup, which occurred during a “severe winter weather event,” according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Most of southern Wisconsin is currently under a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning and faces “slippery road conditions,” according to the National Weather Service.

Comments / 971

Scot Tomkinson
4d ago

In bad weather people for some reason love to bunch up, someone screws up taking the whole crew with them, Sorry truck driver with 40 yrs just thinking outloud

Reply(115)
439
Deby
3d ago

People follow way too close in bad weather. Some know they can go faster in their SUV's, but don't realize that they can't stop any better. Today's semi drivers are very wreckless in that I've seen them not even a car length behind cars. People need to slow down & back off the cars in front of them. You're not saving any distance by tailgating.

Reply(30)
188
robert tisei
4d ago

i use to.live up.nrth job or otherwise your life is not worth riskinb If you have real bad WEATHER STAY HOME PERIOD YHE LIFE YOU SAVE MAY BE YOUR OWM

Reply(33)
139
