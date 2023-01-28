ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start after being sacked four times in the first half. He finished with 270 yards on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks. He was eventually taken down a fifth time in the second half, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Cleveland.com

Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim $3,000 no-sweat bet this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s not a single no sweat offer bigger and better than the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. First-time bettors in...
Cleveland.com

QB Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
Cleveland.com

Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.
Cleveland.com

What does the Bengals’ championship window look like? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ championship window has tightened up just a bit after last weekend’s AFC Championship game loss. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said that his championship window is his entire career. That reflects the team’s standard of not just reaching but winning the Super Bowl after coming up just short in last year’s Super Bowl.
Cleveland.com

‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

