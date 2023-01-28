Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Joe Burrow got off to a slow start after being sacked four times in the first half. He finished with 270 yards on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks. He was eventually taken down a fifth time in the second half, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
‘Who dat?’: Super Bowl-bound Chiefs fire back at Bengals after AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark lit up his victory cigar before lighting up the Bengals as his team celebrated a 23-20 win in the AFC Championship. Clark had 1.5 sacks in the win and didn’t hold back when he was asked by a local FOX affiliate for his thoughts on Sunday night’s game.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
What the NFL pool report said about replayed third down, intentional grounding in Bengals-Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL referee Ron Torbert took questions from ESPN reporter Ben Baby after the AFC Championship Game regarding two specific plays in the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Specifically, he was asked about the replayed third down play which resulted...
QB Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.
What does the Bengals’ championship window look like? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ championship window has tightened up just a bit after last weekend’s AFC Championship game loss. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said that his championship window is his entire career. That reflects the team’s standard of not just reaching but winning the Super Bowl after coming up just short in last year’s Super Bowl.
One priority this offseason for Browns should be at defensive tackle: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As we wait for the Kansas City Chiefs to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a little over a week, the Cleveland Browns are getting started on their offseason. Starting with the Senior Bowl in Mobile this Saturday, the Browns will be looking...
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley selected to participate in 2023 Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Evan Mobley is a Rising Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-year forward was selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars -- an annual event during NBA All-Star Weekend that highlights the league’s premier young players. Mobley was one of 21 NBA players chosen --...
