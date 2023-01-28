Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Markelle Fultz 'thankful' for time with 76ers ahead of first game in Philadelphia since 2019 trade
It's been a tumultuous road for former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz since being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2017. After averaging over 23 points per game in college and entering the draft with high praise for his two-way game, Fultz's career unraveled almost immediately due to injuries. A complicated shoulder injury, which received significant attention during his time in Philadelphia, limited Fultz to just 33 games over his two years with the Sixers. Following an unsuccessful start to his career in Phildelphia, the Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, where he's remained since.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
CBS Sports
Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit last week against franchise
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports. The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule's severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska. In the suit, which was...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Braves' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to Atlanta on NRI deal
Sierra agreed Monday with Atlanta on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves reports. A former top prospect, Sierra has not been able to find success against major-league pitching, and he posted just a .442 OPS over 96 plate appearances in 45 games with the Angels last year. His speed and defense does give him an outside chance of making the major-league squad out of spring training, but it would assuredly be in a role that offers no fantasy intrigue.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 120 points away from record, but will sit Monday vs. Nets
LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record. However, James will sit out the Lakers next game Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn. He's likely to play next Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
CBS Sports
No. 20 Clemson rolls into road meeting with Boston College
No. 20 Clemson rolls into road meeting with Boston College. No. 20 Clemson looks to continue its winning ways on the road in Atlantic Coast Conference play, heading to Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Tuesday night to face Boston College. The Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) have won three straight since their...
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable
Embiid is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic due to left foot soreness. Embiid showed why he's an MVP candidate Saturday, posting 47 points (18-31 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in a win over Denver. However, the star big man continues to battle left foot soreness, which has cost him four games in January, and may have his workload managed again Monday. If that's the case, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jandel Gustave: Receives NRI from Arizona
Gustave signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Gustave has been given an invitation to major-league spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. The 30-year-old boasts a career 3.56 ERA over 91 relief innings in the big leagues, although he's struck out only 72 despite a fastball which reaches the upper-90s. Gustave's 2022 season ended in August due to a forearm injury, but it would appear doctors in Arizona have cleared him.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
CBS Sports
Guardians superfan John Adams, who drummed at Cleveland home games for nearly 50 years, dies at 71
John Adams, a Cleveland baseball superfan that served as a ballpark drummer for nearly 50 years, died at 71, the Cleveland Guardians announced Monday. Adams' drum, a fixture in the outfield bleachers, could be heard at Cleveland home games dating back to the 1973 season. "For nearly five decades the...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Back in Arizona on MiLB pact
The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Hager was re-signed on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Hager concluded the 2022 season as a member of Arizona's 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before being outrighted to Triple-A Reno in early November. Rather than electing free agency and trying his luck elsewhere, the 29-year-old will stick in Arizona's organization and compete for a utility role in spring training. During his sparse action in the majors in 2022, Hager slashed .240/.345/.280 across 59 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Royals' Ryan Goins: Headed back to Kansas City
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday. It's something of a homecoming for Goins, who played for the Royals in 2018. Goins has spent each of the last two seasons at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization and is likely headed to Triple-A Omaha to start 2023. The veteran infielder will turn 35 in a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Yairo Munoz: Latches on with Diamondbacks
Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He'll be in major-league camp during spring training. Munoz, 28, saw action in 29 games for the Phillies last season, putting up a .654 OPS with three home runs. He'll try to win a utility job in Arizona.
