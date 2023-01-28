Read full article on original website
Rode's first headset is aimed at creators and gamers
You can buy the mic separately, too. Rode only dipped into headphones last year, but now it's ready to unveil its first headset — and this time it's courting gamers in addition to creatives. The NTH-100M takes the familiar design of the NTH-100 but adds a detachable condenser microphone. It's too early to say if the hardware is truly "broadcast-grade," as Rode claims, but the company's reputation for mics bodes well if you want quality audio when you're chatting with teammates or hosting a livestream. You can even buy the boom mic separately (as the NTH-Mic) if you already have the headphones.
The best Super Bowl 2023 TV deals we found
The Super Bowl...
WD_Black SSDs and SanDisk cards are up to 50 percent off at Amazon
If you need...
Marshall's Middleton Bluetooth speaker is the company's new weatherproof flagship
Marshall already launched a few rugged, weatherproof portable Bluetooth speakers, but so far they’ve been relatively small. That changes today with the launch of the Middleton. It’s still portable enough to chuck into a backpack, but has an IP67 rating, 20+ hours runtime at mid-volume, dual woofers and tweeters pushing out 50-watts of 360-degree sound and moves into the bassier 50hz to 20kHz frequency range. It’s available in black starting today and priced at $300.
The Internet Archive's Calculator Drawer lets you relive high school math class
The oldest calculator in the database dates back to 1989. If you’ve been reading Engadget for a while, there’s a good chance your high school education involved using a scientific or graphing calculator during math class. Your old calculator might even be sitting in a desk drawer somewhere collecting dust. If you can't find it, the Internet Archive’s is here to help (via ).
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Cash-strapped EV startup Arrival is laying off half its staff
The company also announced the appointment of a new CEO. For the second time in less than a year, electric transport startup Arrival is cutting staff. The company plans to lay off approximately 50 percent of its workforce. The move will reduce Arrival’s headcount to about 800 employees. In the middle of last year, Arrival warned it was strapped for cash, and the company’s financial position appears to have become more dire since.
Netflix brings spatial audio to hundreds more titles, but only for Premium subscribers
You'll be able to download shows and movies to more devices for offline viewing. Last summer, Netflix started using a spatial audio system that doesn't require dedicated equipment. After debuting the tech with season four of Stranger Things and a few other other titles, Netflix is now rolling it out more broadly. However, you'll need to be subscribed to the top-end Premium tier to check it out. The company says spatial audio is now available on more than 700 of its most-watched titles, including The Watcher, Wednesday and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Peacock stops offering its free tier to new subscribers
Outside of a few exceptions, access requires paying for one of the platform's Premium tiers. Peacock has stopped offerings its free tier to new customers. As first reported by The Streamable, potential subscribers who visit Peacock’s website will now only see two ways to access the platform: Peacock Premium and Premium Plus. Either way, if you’re new to Peacock, you’ll need to pay to access the service’s library of content. The free tier still exists but is only available to current users who cancel their Premium subscription or those who had access to one of the paid tiers for free — for example, Cox internet customers.
Apple's latest iPad Air models are $99 off right now
Grab the 64GB for $500, or $650 for the 256GB model.
The Morning After: The verdict on Apple’s second-generation HomePod
Apple’s first HomePod in 2018 was late to the smart speaker game. Sure, it sounded good, but it lacked a lot of the basic functionality of its rivals. Yet again, with its second-generation $299 HomePod, the company delivers stellar sound quality, but this time, expanded smart home tools show Apple has learned from that first attempt.
Jony Ive designed a 'perfect' Red Nose for the Comic Relief charity
Jony Ive once designed a limited edition Leica camera for charity, but he worked on a far lower-tech product for the UK charity Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. In fact, the famed ex-Apple designer came up with a new version of the Red Nose itself, designing a model that transforms from a flat "C" shape into a honeycomb paper sphere. It's a key part of Comic Relief's annual charity broadcast March 17th on several BBC channels.
Google Fi warns customers that their data has been compromised
Google has notified customers of its Fi mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service that hackers were able to access some of their information, according to TechCrunch. The tech giant said the bad actors infiltrated a third-party system used for customer support at Fi's primary network provider. While Google didn't name the provider outright, Fi relies on US Cellular and T-Mobile for connectivity. If you'll recall, the latter admitted in mid-January that hackers had been taking data from its systems since November last year.
How to stream every game with Apple's MLS Season Pass
Apple dabbled in live sports with weekly Major League Baseball games last year, but now the company is launching its most ambitious offering yet. Today, the company debuts MLS Season Pass, a subscription that gives soccer fans access to every game of the 2023 season, the Leagues Cup and both MLS Next Pro and MLS Next matches — all with no blackouts. While you can sign up today and start watching a library of archived content, the first games begin February 25th.
Samsung's profits plunged in 2022 due to weak chip and smartphone demand
Samsung has revealed a sharp decline in profit for 2022, mainly due to the weak demand for its chips and smartphones, which are the company's main moneymakers. The Korean tech giant has posted KRW 302.23 trillion (US$245.4 billion) in annual revenue, which is a new record high for the company, in its latest earnings report. But it has also reported an operating profit of KRW 43.38 trillion (US$35 billion) for all of 2022, down KRW 8.5 trillion (US$6.9 billion) from the year before.
Phil Spencer says Microsoft will continue to ‘support and grow’ Halo amid 343 layoffs
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Microsoft remains committed to the Halo franchise and developer 343 Industries. In an interview following this week’s Xbox and Bethesda , Spencer told “the heart and soul of Halo is with 343 and the team’s that there, and I have the utmost confidence in the team that's there and leading and the plan that they have going forward.”
The latest ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer pits Cat Mario against Donkey Kong
Hear Seth Rogen’s take on the loveable ape for the first time. Over the weekend, Nintendo shared a surprise trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The 30-second clip shows additional footage from a scene that was first featured in the trailer Nintendo . More importantly, it marks our first chance to hear Seth Rogen’s take on Donkey Kong. After Mario dons his cat suit, first introduced in 2013’s , Rogen’s Donkey Kong starts laughing. “You got the cat box! I’m sorry,” the ape tells his one-time nemesis before turning serious. “Now you die.”
OpenAI's new tool may help you identify text written by ChatGPT
OpenAI has released a tool to help you determine whether text was more likely written by a human or AI. However, the ChatGPT maker warns that its equivalent of Blade Runner’s Voight-Kampff test can also get it wrong. The tool includes a box where you can paste text that’s...
Artifact is an AI-driven news aggregation app from the creators of Instagram
You can join the waitlist to try Artifact today. After a few years of staying mostly under the radar, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are back with a new project. It’s an app called Artifact, a name Systrom is designed to evoke the project’s three tenants: “articles, facts and artificial intelligence.” In short, it’s a news aggregation app driven by a TikTok-like recommendation algorithm.
Nothing Phone 2 to launch in US later this year
Nothing’s Carl Pei has confirmed the upcoming Phone 2 will launch in the US later this year. The CEO and co-founder described the 2023 flagship as “more premium” than the Nothing Phone 1, which Engadget saw as “an impressive debut” in our review. Pei dropped...
