Man facing drug, assault charges after Pleasantville incident
An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on South Main Street in Pleasantville at about 1:15 a.m. after Venango County 911 heard something about a gun in the background of a 911 hang-up call.
Area Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Smash’ His Mother’s Face, Kill Another Woman
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly threatened to “smash” his mother’s face and kill another woman during a domestic dispute at a Brookville Borough. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Tyler Lane Gabler, of Clarion, on Friday, January 20, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE
An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man
According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
State police make big bust in January 1970
State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side
A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
‘One of the most dangerous juveniles in Erie’ sentenced to prison in connection to church shooting
An Erie teen will be spending several years behind bars after a local church was shot up. Deangelo Troop Jr., 17, was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in state prison by Erie County Judge John Mead. Last February, several shots were fired into Holy Trinity Catholic Church during a neighborhood shooting […]
Oil City couple charged with child endangerment
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
