Seneca, PA

venangoextra.com

Man facing drug, assault charges after Pleasantville incident

An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on South Main Street in Pleasantville at about 1:15 a.m. after Venango County 911 heard something about a gun in the background of a 911 hang-up call.
PLEASANTVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Smash’ His Mother’s Face, Kill Another Woman

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly threatened to “smash” his mother’s face and kill another woman during a domestic dispute at a Brookville Borough. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Tyler Lane Gabler, of Clarion, on Friday, January 20, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE

An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

State police make big bust in January 1970

State police busted a four-county burglary ring in 1970 that was believed to be responsible for 39 crimes in the Butler-Armstrong county area with a haul totaling more than $15,000. The Jan. 31, 1970, edition of the Butler Eagle said the investigation resulted in four arrests in relation to the...
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Oil City couple charged with child endangerment

An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Accused of Assaulting Nurse at Area Hospital

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony aggravated assault and related charges for assaulting a nurse at Clarion Hospital earlier this month. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old John Aaron Morris, of Clarion, on Wednesday, January 18, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Allegedly Spits On, Screams “All Men Are Scum” To Tops Employee

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly spitting on and screaming at a grocery store worker in Jamestown over the weekend. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Tops Market Foote Avenue location around noon on Saturday. Following an investigation, Jennifer...
JAMESTOWN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WTAJ

Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

SENTENCING, PLEA HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY

It is expected to be a busy day in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Along with the many ARD hearings on the schedule, there will also be a handful of plea and sentencing hearings today. One of the sentencing hearings today will be for Kevin T. Albright of...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

