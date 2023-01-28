Read full article on original website
Mercer School District Closes After Threat Received of Student-Created ‘Hit List’
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Mercer Area School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following threats made by a student. According to a post on Mercer Area School District’s website, the district received two threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. Both threats...
venangoextra.com
Venango County recycling event planned Feb. 25
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin. Attendees must pre-register with the collection vendor, Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, prior...
wisr680.com
Local Resident and Organization Recognized
A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
wtae.com
Report of 'hit list' leads to closure of the Mercer Area School District on Wednesday
MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer Area School District canceled classes and extracurricular activities on Wednesday after two threats were reported on the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System referencing a student-created “hit list” at the middle-high school. The district announced that it has notified law enforcement about the threats,...
NWPA Pride Alliance gives back to community with donation drive
The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted its first donation drive for the year. A few times every year, the Pride Alliance comes together and holds a drive to give back to their community. Initially, the group started this event in 2020, during the pandemic, asking for boots and coats but are now looking for any warm […]
Local Salvation Army receives unusual, rare donation during Red Kettle campaign
A Mercer County chapter received a unique donation in 2022.
venangoextra.com
A Humane Community Making a Difference
“Seeing an animal come in with bad health, regain their strength, and go to a caring home is amazingly fulfilling, both for me and the animal,” says Dan Prichard, the kennel manager at the Venango County Humane Society. As a no-kill shelter, workers at the Humane Society never fail...
Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
yourerie
Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death
Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County
UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route […]
Former councilwoman throws name in the ring for City Council vacant seat
Erie City Council is reviewing 20 applicants, hoping to fill a vacant seat. Each of the six members of the City Council will select five applicants to interview on Thursday, Feb. 9. One of the applicants is former councilwoman Kathy Schaaf, who did not run for a second term in 2021. Schaaf was elected to […]
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
venangoextra.com
Recent Deaths 2/1/23
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., died Jan. 30, 2023. Richard D. Miller, 71, died Jan. 30, 2023. Aldene K. Henderson, 90, of Pleasantville, died Jan. 30, 2023. Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, died Jan. 29, 2023. Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, died Jan....
wccsradio.com
FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER
Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
