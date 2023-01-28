ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

explore venango

Mercer School District Closes After Threat Received of Student-Created ‘Hit List’

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Mercer Area School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following threats made by a student. According to a post on Mercer Area School District’s website, the district received two threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. Both threats...
venangoextra.com

Venango County recycling event planned Feb. 25

Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin. Attendees must pre-register with the collection vendor, Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, prior...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Local Resident and Organization Recognized

A local resident and a local organization are receiving recognition for their positive impact on the community. Debbie Crum and Butler Collaborative for Families were recently named Community Champion Award Honorees by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. Crum is the Director of Outreach at the Butler County Tourism and Convention...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

NWPA Pride Alliance gives back to community with donation drive

The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted its first donation drive for the year. A few times every year, the Pride Alliance comes together and holds a drive to give back to their community. Initially, the group started this event in 2020, during the pandemic, asking for boots and coats but are now looking for any warm […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

A Humane Community Making a Difference

“Seeing an animal come in with bad health, regain their strength, and go to a caring home is amazingly fulfilling, both for me and the animal,” says Dan Prichard, the kennel manager at the Venango County Humane Society. As a no-kill shelter, workers at the Humane Society never fail...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Desperately Seeking a Kidney Donor

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City resident Dennis Perry is desperate for help. After a successful liver transplant 23 years ago, he is now in need of a new kidney. “I’m praying that I can find a warm heart that will match up to my blood type,” Dennis said. “It’s hard to find the right donor. Blood type has to match—I’m type O positive—and antibodies have to match, too.”
OIL CITY, PA
yourerie

Local activists demonstrate downtown in light of Tyre Nichols’ death

Following the death of Tyre Nichols, advocates have been once again asked for police and policy reform in cities around the nation. That very conversation is happening in the City of Erie as well. Sunday, Erie County United demonstrated in front of City Hall, asking for the Mayor and Police Department to consider reform.
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

“Livestock Unlimited” recently had a chance to tour Meatheads Market. They were taken through the whole process of how an animal was butchered from start to finish. Photo courtesy Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission...
YourErie

Interstate 80 westbound closed in Mercer County

UPDATE 3:06 p.m. — Interstate 80 westbound has reopened, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is closed in Mercer County due to a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. According to PennDOT, the roadway is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19/Mercer) to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Recent Deaths 2/1/23

Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., died Jan. 30, 2023. Richard D. Miller, 71, died Jan. 30, 2023. Aldene K. Henderson, 90, of Pleasantville, died Jan. 30, 2023. Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, died Jan. 29, 2023. Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, died Jan....
FRANKLIN, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER

Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
ROSSITER, PA
explore venango

Sandra M. Simpson

Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
CLARION, PA

