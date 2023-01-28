Read full article on original website
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
Freezing temperatures seen around the Bay Area, and Tuesday could be colder
Bone-chilling temperatures gripped the Bay Area overnight.
SFGate
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4
MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
SFGate
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152
A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
SFGate
Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Interstate 580 At Interstate 238 Monday Morning
All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
New Bay Area music festival announced, curated by LCD Soundsystem and more
The outdoor three-day event aims to be an alternative to multi-stage festivals.
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in January 2023
Featuring a rare Outer Richmond sale for (barely) under seven figures.
SFGate
Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Collision That Seriously Injured 1
MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle. Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined...
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
18-year-old shot, killed at party in the Santa Cruz Mountains, police say
A suspect was in custody Sunday after a teen was shot and killed at a house party Saturday night, officials said.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
San Francisco landlord explains why City View Restaurant faces eviction
City View Restaurant in San Francisco could still be evicted. The landlord shared more details on why it could happen.
San Francisco pizza restaurant can't escape backlash over police incident
It's not the first time an SF eatery has found itself at the center of the city's battle between police supporters and critics.
$33.9 million in illegal cannabis found in massive Oakland raids
Authorities seized over $30 million worth of illegal marijuana and multiple guns.
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
Bay Area's PayPal sacks 2,000 workers, capping off brutal month for tech
These layoffs cap off a particularly brutal month for the Bay Area's tech industry.
SFGate
Sheriff's Office Offers $50,000 Reward To Solve San Pablo Man's Death At Oroville Campground
The Butte County Sheriff's Office is offering $50,000 for information leading the conviction of the person responsible for killing a San Pablo man in 2021. Tyler Dickson, 20, was a Contra Costa College student-athlete found murdered at a campground in Oroville on July 3, 2021. Dickson played football and basketball...
