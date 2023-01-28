ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4

MARTINEZ (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday due to a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. Westbound traffic is being diverted off the...
Big Rig On Fire Blocks Lanes On Highway 152

A big rig fire had westbound lanes blocked on state highway 152 Monday morning near Kaiser Aetna Road in Santa Clara County. Cal Fire said in a Tweet at 6:48 a.m. that drivers should use caution in the area. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. There was no...
Police Investigate Hit-And-Run Collision That Seriously Injured 1

MENLO PARK (BCN) Police in Menlo Park are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday that caused serious injuries to the passenger of another vehicle. Officers responded to a 12:34 p.m. report of the collision on Marsh Road near U.S. Highway 101. Officers determined...
