ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons

Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: New team interested in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey

The Pistons have reportedly been listening to trade offers on a number of their players. Now NBA trade rumors say a new team has expressed interest in Saddiq Bey. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. He has two more years left on his rookie deal and could be put a very good addition to a Knicks team that is fighting to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Best Super Bowl Promo Codes Ranked

The whole city of Chicago will be buzzing with Super Bowl parties here in just over a week, and you’ll be in great shape to land a HUGE payday thanks to three sensational sportsbook promos. In total, you’ll win a guaranteed $200 PLUS get up to $4,000 in bonus bets for the game! You won’t find value this good anywhere else.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass

The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

NHL best bets today (Maple Leafs strong underdog play at home)

Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away. Eventually, a reverse sweep was going to happen, and last night it did. It turns out betting on the UNDER in all three games was a terrible move. At least they all died painless deaths. It’s a new month, it’s time to move on. Tonight...
FanSided

Tom Brady Career ATS Record and Total Payout for Bettors

When Tom Brady retired, my first thought wasn’t about his seven Super Bowls or three MVP awards or any of the records he set over his illustrious career. It was, I wonder how much money I would have made if I bet on Brady’s team to cover the spread every time he started.
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy