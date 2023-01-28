Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons
Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
Lakers trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. deal must happen at reported asking price
Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl as the trade deadline gets closer and closer with several quality trade candidates for the team to consider. While a big Russell Westbrook trade may not be in the cards, the team can still improve its roster with a lesser move. One...
NBA Trade Rumors: New team interested in Pistons wing Saddiq Bey
The Pistons have reportedly been listening to trade offers on a number of their players. Now NBA trade rumors say a new team has expressed interest in Saddiq Bey. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. He has two more years left on his rookie deal and could be put a very good addition to a Knicks team that is fighting to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors might have to consider trading Draymond Green
Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Warriors for this entire era. Now NBA trade rumors are hinting they might consider trading him. Can you imagine an NBA world without Draymond Green playing for the Golden State Warriors? It will happen eventually and that moment might be getting closer.
Raptors vs. Jazz prediction and odds for Wednesday, February 1 (Value on total)
The Toronto Raptors have had a disappointing 2022-23 season, and they find themselves as underdogs against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Toronto is down a key player in forward OG Anunoby, and the Raptors missed him in a low-scoring loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer goes viral telling referee he made wrong call
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has gone viral for arguing with referees. No one was able to work the referees better than former Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski and it is very clear that Jon Scheyer is still learning that facet of his new job. Duke picked up...
Best Super Bowl Promo Codes Ranked
The whole city of Chicago will be buzzing with Super Bowl parties here in just over a week, and you’ll be in great shape to land a HUGE payday thanks to three sensational sportsbook promos. In total, you’ll win a guaranteed $200 PLUS get up to $4,000 in bonus bets for the game! You won’t find value this good anywhere else.
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NHL best bets today (Maple Leafs strong underdog play at home)
Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away. Eventually, a reverse sweep was going to happen, and last night it did. It turns out betting on the UNDER in all three games was a terrible move. At least they all died painless deaths. It’s a new month, it’s time to move on. Tonight...
Tom Brady Career ATS Record and Total Payout for Bettors
When Tom Brady retired, my first thought wasn’t about his seven Super Bowls or three MVP awards or any of the records he set over his illustrious career. It was, I wonder how much money I would have made if I bet on Brady’s team to cover the spread every time he started.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0