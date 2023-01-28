The Pistons have reportedly been listening to trade offers on a number of their players. Now NBA trade rumors say a new team has expressed interest in Saddiq Bey. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are interested in trading for Saddiq Bey. He has two more years left on his rookie deal and could be put a very good addition to a Knicks team that is fighting to make the playoffs and avoid the play-in.

DETROIT, MI ・ 44 MINUTES AGO