Louisiana State

FanSided

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons

Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos

Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win

You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Updated NFL Draft order after Sean Payton trade for Saints, Broncos

Let’s take a look at the updated NFL Draft order following the Sean Payton trade involving the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos. The Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl is currently taking place, as NFL teams and media to take a look at the senior prospects in the NFL Draft. As everyone was watching practices, the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints finalized a bombshell deal.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

