FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; artistic development, creative thinking
Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for guests. Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse.
On Milwaukee
Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown
Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At The Rock Snowpark, workers embrace cold: 'Not afraid of it'
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Whether you're feeling hot or cold about these temperatures, sometimes all you can do is make the best of it. "The cold, we like. We can make snow, we can get natural snow. We just did which was awesome so yeah, we’re not afraid of it," said Riley May, general manager of The Rock Snowpark in Franklin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Swaps for healthier comfort foods
MILWAUKEE - We all have our go-to comfort meal, but sometimes those recipes aren't the healthiest. Kate Peterson shares some simple swaps to keep us on track while eating our favorite foods. Simple Swaps:. Substitute pumpkin purée, bananas or applesauce for oil or butter in baked goods. Use Greek...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg proposed cellphone tower; swapping tranquility for technology?
TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. - Neighbors in the Town of Cedarburg say they are against a proposed cellphone tower being built in a nature preserve. One homeowner says the town board did a major flip-flop on the issue. Pleasant Valley Nature Park is a big draw in Cedarburg. "There are...
marquettewire.org
Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place
Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Fancy!
Fancy is a one-year-old cat staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Staff say she gets along great with dogs.
themusicuniverse.com
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eva Shockey embraces outdoor life influencer label; 'Just part of our lives'
MILWAUKEE - If you are in the Shockey family, chances are you would rather be outdoors than anywhere else. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren introduces you to Eva Shockey, outdoor life influencer.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Volunteer spends nearly 30 years cuddling with animals at HAWS
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha relies on volunteers to help take care of animals. For one volunteer, it’s a passion that’s grown over two decades. With a heart for animals, HAWS volunteer Dottie Hrenak has been snuggling up with cats for nearly...
CBS 58
Contributing to the Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive can give gently used shoes a new purpose
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Have a pair, or more, of unused shoes that are just taking up space? Revitalize them by donating to those in need, rather than letting them continue to gather dust. Milwaukee-area shoe store, Stan's Fit For Your Feet, is hosting its annual Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive throughout...
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
spectrumnews1.com
Local business' body-inclusive candles provide plus-sized representation
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business owner wanted to add more representation for different body types and is celebrating those with her art. Jodyann Morgan is the owner of CTOAN Co. It’s a company that sells body-inclusive candles. “The candles are all gender neutral and trans-inclusive,” said Morgan.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues
A redesign of Southwest Library in Kenosha will require temporary changes in the site’s hours of operation. In 2021, the Kenosha Public Library was one of 52 institutions to cultural institutions and nonprofit organizations across the state awarded funds from the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant. Kenosha Public Library was awarded a $5,000 grant for its application, “Meeting the New Normal: Capacity Building Library Space Planning Post-COVID.”
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
McCoco’s Caribbean Restaurant; a unique Caribbean experience
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - McCoco’s Caribbean Restaurant opened last year with the goal of combining cuisine from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba to offer a unique Caribbean experience in West Allis. Brian Kramp visits this local hot spot with a unique vibe and menu.
beckersdental.com
2 dentist retirements to know
Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
