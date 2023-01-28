ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall; artistic development, creative thinking

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Hall is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for guests. Brian Kramp is on the south side of Milwaukee seeing why aspiring artists love spending time at Farmhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Edith Cocktail Bar opening Downtown

Rhondi Love will open Edith Cocktail Bar in early February at 228 W. Wells St. in Downtown Milwaukee. Love, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, has been fascinated by cocktail making and the ambiance of cocktail lounges for her entire adult life. In 2021, after a visit to a tree house bar and distillery in Chattanooga, Tenn. she decided it was finally time to open her own place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

At The Rock Snowpark, workers embrace cold: 'Not afraid of it'

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Whether you're feeling hot or cold about these temperatures, sometimes all you can do is make the best of it. "The cold, we like. We can make snow, we can get natural snow. We just did which was awesome so yeah, we’re not afraid of it," said Riley May, general manager of The Rock Snowpark in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Swaps for healthier comfort foods

MILWAUKEE - We all have our go-to comfort meal, but sometimes those recipes aren't the healthiest. Kate Peterson shares some simple swaps to keep us on track while eating our favorite foods. Simple Swaps:. Substitute pumpkin purée, bananas or applesauce for oil or butter in baked goods. Use Greek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Two local restaurants come to Marquette Place

Marquette Place is known for several different restaurants such as Einstein Bros. Bagels and Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop. Now, Marquette Place has opened up its doors to two new pop-up restaurants as well. The first, Lucky’s Spitfire, is a Mediterranean fusion restaurant boasting a variety of chicken and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themusicuniverse.com

Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup

Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local business' body-inclusive candles provide plus-sized representation

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business owner wanted to add more representation for different body types and is celebrating those with her art. Jodyann Morgan is the owner of CTOAN Co. It’s a company that sells body-inclusive candles. “The candles are all gender neutral and trans-inclusive,” said Morgan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues

A redesign of Southwest Library in Kenosha will require temporary changes in the site’s hours of operation. In 2021, the Kenosha Public Library was one of 52 institutions to cultural institutions and nonprofit organizations across the state awarded funds from the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant. Kenosha Public Library was awarded a $5,000 grant for its application, “Meeting the New Normal: Capacity Building Library Space Planning Post-COVID.”
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced

MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

McCoco’s Caribbean Restaurant; a unique Caribbean experience

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - McCoco’s Caribbean Restaurant opened last year with the goal of combining cuisine from Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba to offer a unique Caribbean experience in West Allis. Brian Kramp visits this local hot spot with a unique vibe and menu.
WEST ALLIS, WI
beckersdental.com

2 dentist retirements to know

Two veteran dental leaders recently announced their retirements. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, a professor of periodontology and interim department chair, is retiring from Boston-based Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. The school is naming the Lash-Williams-Howell-Stevens Fellowship scholarship after Dr. Howell in honor of his retirement and contributions to the school.
MILWAUKEE, WI

