ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk

Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
earth.com

Can plants adapt to rapid warming and drought?

At a time when global warming is making many regions of our planet hotter and drier, deserts are relatively new biomes that have grown substantially over the past 30 million years, with vast arid areas like those covering much of North America emerging only during the past five to seven million years. Thus, a better understanding of how several species of plants have invaded these harsh environments and were able to survive could help predict how ecosystems will fare in a drier, hotter future.
ARIZONA STATE
earth.com

Fireworks have long lasting impacts on wildlife

In a new study led by Curtin University, experts report that fireworks should be replaced with cleaner drone and laser light shows to prevent “highly damaging” impacts. Lead author Professor Bill Bateman noted that fireworks remain globally popular despite the overwhelming evidence that they negatively impact wildlife, domestic animals, and the environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earth.com

Hybridization reduces vulnerability to climate change

Rapid climate change is forcing many species to evolve and adapt quickly enough to avoid extinction, particularly those that do not tolerate a large degree of environmental variation, such as species from cooler high-elevation habitats, which often lack the genetic diversity that is crucial for adapting to global warming. According...
earth.com

Many older Americans show signs of food addiction

Whether you call them comfort foods or junk foods, a new poll shows that many older Americans have an unhealthy relationship with them. According to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, 13 percent of people aged 50 to 80 showed signs of addiction to junk foods and unhealthy beverages. The...
earth.com

Anxious dogs can benefit from sporting activities

Scientists have long known that playing sports can be highly beneficial for mental well-being in humans. Now, a team of researchers led by Tufts University and the Center for Canine Behavior Studies in Connecticut has discovered that dogs’ anxiety levels can be lowered by social exercising too. The study revealed that canines suffering from generalized anxiety disorders which took part in sporting activities were more likely to get better.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy