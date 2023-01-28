ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders TE Review: Logan Thomas Struggles; Sign Cowboys' Dalton Schultz?

By Adam Schultz
The Washington Commanders offense showed at times its scoring ability, but more is needed from its tight end unit.

The Washington Commanders endured a difficult end to the season. After having a playoff spot locked and loaded, they fell away to lose their last four games .

With an offense that only scored 20 or more points eight times, there is a glaring need for reinforcements. That brings us to the tight-end unit.

In a season that saw Washington have the 24th-ranked offense in the NFL (18.9/g), how did the tight end core fair this season?

We'll start with the elder statesman of the group ... Logan Thomas.

The seven-year veteran was Washington's best-performing tight end. But that isn't exactly saying much.

Thomas played 14 games, caught 39 passes for 323 yards, and just the lone touchdown. Thomas never played under 56 percent of the offensive snaps, but given how Scott Turner liked to run the ball, those passing options to Thomas were fleeting as a result.

Thomas ranked fifth in yards among the Commanders' offensive weapons but getting him into the 2020 form that saw him catch 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns is paramount. There are rumors that the veteran could be released .

Next is John Bates.

The second-year tight end was used sparingly by offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Bates finished his second season with 14 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, all down on his rookie season stats.

He started seven games, one less than last year, and the new Commanders offensive coordinator will be looking for more of an output next year.

That brings us to two rookies ... Armani Rodgers and Cole Turner.

Rodgers showed fleeting glimpses of his talent as his three-catch, 28-yard game against the Green Bay Packers was his best return. As for Turner, he was less involved than Rodgers, who caught two passes for 23 yards and no touchdowns in his rookie season.

The Commanders' four tight ends combined for just 482 yards and two touchdowns. That isn't the output Washington would like from its tight-end unit.

It is this output that has some suggesting Dallas Cowboys free agent tight end Dalton Schultz as a potential addition to the offense .

Given how this season played out, adding another weapon that is a known commodity wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

