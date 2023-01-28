ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash Pop Afternoon

13

(thirteen)

Cash Pop Evening

10

(ten)

Cash Pop Late Night

15

(fifteen)

Cash Pop Matinee

03

(three)

Cash Pop Morning

04

(four)

Cash4Life

39-40-42-45-51, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Double Play

04-07-29-32-35-44

(four, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)

Fantasy 5

01-11-17-24-33

(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Lotto

07-09-18-20-28-36

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $8,000,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

5-0, FB: 3

(five, zero; FB: three)

Pick 2 Midday

1-3, FB: 5

(one, three; FB: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-0-8, FB: 3

(three, zero, eight; FB: three)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4, FB: 5

(six, zero, four; FB: five)

Pick 4 Evening

9-4-0-9, FB: 3

(nine, four, zero, nine; FB: three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-4-9, FB: 5

(three, nine, four, nine; FB: five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-1-1-6-8, FB: 3

(two, one, one, six, eight; FB: three)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-9-7-0, FB: 5

(four, four, nine, seven, zero; FB: five)

Powerball

02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4

(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000

