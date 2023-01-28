FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash Pop Afternoon
13
(thirteen)
Cash Pop Evening
10
(ten)
Cash Pop Late Night
15
(fifteen)
Cash Pop Matinee
03
(three)
Cash Pop Morning
04
(four)
Cash4Life
39-40-42-45-51, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Double Play
04-07-29-32-35-44
(four, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four)
Fantasy 5
01-11-17-24-33
(one, eleven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Lotto
07-09-18-20-28-36
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $8,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
5-0, FB: 3
(five, zero; FB: three)
Pick 2 Midday
1-3, FB: 5
(one, three; FB: five)
Pick 3 Evening
3-0-8, FB: 3
(three, zero, eight; FB: three)
Pick 3 Midday
6-0-4, FB: 5
(six, zero, four; FB: five)
Pick 4 Evening
9-4-0-9, FB: 3
(nine, four, zero, nine; FB: three)
Pick 4 Midday
3-9-4-9, FB: 5
(three, nine, four, nine; FB: five)
Pick 5 Evening
2-1-1-6-8, FB: 3
(two, one, one, six, eight; FB: three)
Pick 5 Midday
4-4-9-7-0, FB: 5
(four, four, nine, seven, zero; FB: five)
Powerball
02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $613,000,000
