Read full article on original website
Related
Jeep Store Shore Conference Boys Basketball Tuesday Scoreboard, 1/31/23
Senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to carry the Patriots (14-3, 6-2) to a win over the Mustangs (7-9, 3-5), avenging a loss to Marlboro earlier this month. Senior Malachi Harris added eight points, five assists and two steals, while senior James McCarthy also scored eight...
Jersey Mike’s Shore Conference Wrestling Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Middletown South at Freehold, 5:30 p.m. Manalapan at Howell, 6 p.m. Middletown North at Freehold Township, 6 p.m. Rumson-Fair Haven at Raritan, 6 p.m. Southern at Toms River North, 5 p.m. Class B North. Long Branch at Colts Neck, 5:30 p.m. Neptune at Ocean, 6 p.m. Class B South. Donovan...
Week-4 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-4 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Matchups of the Week 1/30 to 2/5
Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. Rumson continues to play one of the hardest schedules in the state as they face Trinity Hall, who is ranked in the Top 20 in NJ. This game will see two All Shore players face off in Rumson’s Julia Corsentino and Trinity Hall’s Nina Emnace. Rumson junior guard, Raquel Guidetti, has been playing her best basketball the last couple of weeks and will be a big factor in this matchup.
Boys Basketball – Breaking Down the Down-to-the-Wire Division Races in the Shore Conference
The final week of the regular season before the Shore Conference Tournament has arrived and it comes with multiple Shore Conference division races going down to the wire. The week will end with several teams trying to secure spots in and jostle for position within the Shore Conference Tournament, but Monday and Tuesday will determine the winners in six of the eight division championships in the Shore, with another likely being decided by Thursday. Here is a look at where each of the division races stand heading into Monday.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0