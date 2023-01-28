ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Matchups of the Week 1/30 to 2/5

Over the next several days there are some key girls basketball matchups, ones that will impact division races and Shore & State rankings. Rumson continues to play one of the hardest schedules in the state as they face Trinity Hall, who is ranked in the Top 20 in NJ. This game will see two All Shore players face off in Rumson’s Julia Corsentino and Trinity Hall’s Nina Emnace. Rumson junior guard, Raquel Guidetti, has been playing her best basketball the last couple of weeks and will be a big factor in this matchup.
Boys Basketball – Breaking Down the Down-to-the-Wire Division Races in the Shore Conference

The final week of the regular season before the Shore Conference Tournament has arrived and it comes with multiple Shore Conference division races going down to the wire. The week will end with several teams trying to secure spots in and jostle for position within the Shore Conference Tournament, but Monday and Tuesday will determine the winners in six of the eight division championships in the Shore, with another likely being decided by Thursday. Here is a look at where each of the division races stand heading into Monday.
