The final week of the regular season before the Shore Conference Tournament has arrived and it comes with multiple Shore Conference division races going down to the wire. The week will end with several teams trying to secure spots in and jostle for position within the Shore Conference Tournament, but Monday and Tuesday will determine the winners in six of the eight division championships in the Shore, with another likely being decided by Thursday. Here is a look at where each of the division races stand heading into Monday.

2 DAYS AGO