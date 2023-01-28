ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gasparilla live updates: Tampa braces for a pirate invasion

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Pirates with Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla blast cannons as they approach the Tampa Convention Center aboard the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship during the 2022 festivities. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times (2022) ]

Tampa’s century-old pirate-palooza is back.

More than 150 floats, krewes and groups of dancers will parade down Bayshore Boulevard today, flinging beads at the 300,000 or so swashbuckling spectators.

The Tampa Bay Times has a team of reporters and photographers stationed throughout the parade route, and will be providing timely updates. The following events are ahead:

Pirate Invasion: From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the fully rigged pirate ship Jose Gasparilla will lead a flotilla of hundreds of private and police boats. The boats will emerge at the south end of Hillsborough Bay with cannons firing as the flotilla travels into Seddon Channel and docks at the Tampa Convention Center around 1 p.m. Then the mayor will surrender the key to the city.

Parade of Pirates: Starting at 2 p.m. The parade starts at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards and end at Cass Street and Ashley Drive. It runs from 2 to 6 p.m.

Pirate Fest: An expanded Pirate Fest, featuring two stages of live entertainment, will take place along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Before the party, here are some quick links:

  • Your guide to Gasparilla, including history, tips, scheduling and information on parking.
  • Where did everyone get those cool buccaneer outfits, anyway? Check out Pirate Fashions, a specialty shop that churns out high-end boots, hats and more.

8:38 a.m.

The pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla lined up early to get their makeup done.

“How gory do you want to be?” Hannah Hutchison asked before she applied bloody scars to krewe member Joe Varner.

“Make it nasty,” he said

— Sharon Kennedy-Wynne

7:58 a.m.

Pirate Vic Cucuz starts Gasparilla 2023 with a traditional Milk Punch, served by bartender Sasha Halilovic, at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club. [ SHARON KENNEDY WYNNE | Times ]

Tampa Yacht and Country Club bartender Sasha Halilovic served the signature Gasparilla Milk Punch to pirate Vic Cucuz. The boozy concoction has brandy and cream, topped with nutmeg and was getting served at 7:30 a.m. to get krewes started. The yacht club has made 120 gallons for today’s festivities.

Each krewe has its own signature drink, “enough to kill a parrot,” Jeff Houck told the Tampa Bay Times. Whether you’re looking for a quick buzz before heading out or toasting from home, here are Gasparilla recipes for Milk Punch and other rum concoctions.

— Sharon Kennedy-Wynne

Four generations of pirates

From left to right, Hudson M. Clarke, 10, (Bryan's son), Royal Page, Richard S. Clarke Sr., 95, Richard S. Clarke Jr., 69, and Bryan T. Clarke (father of Hudson), 38, a Tampa veterinarian, pose for a portrait on the Royal Float at Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla on Wednesday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]
Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, the grandaddy organization that started Tampa’s signature parade in 1904, will have the rare occurrence, four generations of one family, ages 10 to 95, participating in the cavalcade this year.

Richard S. Clarke Sr., 95, known as Dick to his friends, joined in 1950. His life has been a history of legacies, from the Peninsular Paper Co., founded in 1911, that he took over after his father died, to the multigenerational involvement in the exclusive organization that founded and still coordinates the annual parade. They are the marauders that invade Tampa on a fully rigged pirate ship they built as a legion devoted to mythical pirate Jose Gaspar.

There have been many multigenerational and well-known families in the krewe’s membership, such as the McKays, the Lykes and the Lowrys, whose names appear on street signs and local landmarks. Although Gasparilla is a citywide party, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla traces its roots to when Tampa was a small town, and this elite group still organizes the event.

The Clarkes may have hit that sweet spot of having a boy old enough to be a royal page and a patriarch still alive and participating at age 95, said historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center. He hasn’t found such an occurrence in his search of Gasparilla records.

“This certainly embodies the multigenerational aspect of the krewes,” Kite-Powell said, “and how entrenched Gasparilla is in our history.”

— Sharon Kennedy Wynne

