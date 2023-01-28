ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Lake, FL

nomadlawyer.org

06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida

Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville

The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pump prices continue to climb in Florida

Gas prices in the Gainesville area and statewide surged over the last week. The national average for gas spiked eight cents since last week to $3.50 per gallon. In Florida, gas climbed 15 cents from $3.41 to $3.56 and $3.45 to $3.57 in Gainesville. . “January’s weather was relatively mild in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds son of sitting US senator to roster as walk-on

Florida has added Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep running back Anthony Rubio to the roster for the 2023 season. Rubio is walking on with the Gators. He’s the son of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back, he appears to hold offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse

The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
OCALA, FL

