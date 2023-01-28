Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
nomadlawyer.org
06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida
Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday. No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.
wuft.org
City of Gainesville holds corridor walks as it declares a traffic ‘crisis’
One hundred and seventy-five. That is how many crashes involved a pedestrian or bicyclist along the West 13th Street and University Avenue corridors in Gainesville over the last five years. This prompted the city to partner with the Florida Department of Transportation, University of Florida and the wider community to...
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Pump prices continue to climb in Florida
Gas prices in the Gainesville area and statewide surged over the last week. The national average for gas spiked eight cents since last week to $3.50 per gallon. In Florida, gas climbed 15 cents from $3.41 to $3.56 and $3.45 to $3.57 in Gainesville. . “January’s weather was relatively mild in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida adds son of sitting US senator to roster as walk-on
Florida has added Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep running back Anthony Rubio to the roster for the 2023 season. Rubio is walking on with the Gators. He’s the son of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back, he appears to hold offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant....
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
WCJB
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Florida Football: Does Billy Napier need the Gators to get him a helicopter?
Recruiting is hard in college football. And even when a coach convinces a high school player to spend their college years with them, the new world of NIL can still cause everything to implode as Florida football found out. Billy Napier has done a respectable job with his recruiting, considering...
Fantasy 5 winning lottery ticket sold in St. Augustine
One of the winning tickets was sold at a Publix in St. Augustine.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
villages-news.com
Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse
The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
click orlando
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a sedan in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 329 in Reddick, FHP said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events in February
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events with extended hours on Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing...
