Penfield, NY

News 8 WROC

RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Thieves use stolen SUV to smash and grab register, ATM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thieves used a stolen SUV to smash into local businesses, including Comedy at the Carlson where they stole an ATM. Then cameras caught them in a secluded lot using the SUV to crash into the ATM machine hoping to break it apart to get the money.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation

Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man

Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO distributing steering wheel locks amid surge in car thefts

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is hoping a small but mighty tool will help prevent more cars from being stolen. "They’re breaking into the car, they’re starting the car, and they’re driving away," said Deputy Brendan Hurley from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing

A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
ROCHESTER, NY

