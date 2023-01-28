Read full article on original website
RPD: Suspect drives car through Comedy at the Carlson, Record Archive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors […]
13 WHAM
Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson;Record Archive also broken into
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone left an important item behind Tuesday morning after apparently breaking into a popular comedy club in the North Winton Village. Comedy @ the Carlson co-founder Mark Ippolito told 13WHAM that the club's alarm went off around 3:45 a.m. after someone backed a truck into the front doors, broke in and stole an ATM — and left an iPhone behind.
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
iheart.com
Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses
Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
13 WHAM
Parolee pleads guilty for 2021 shooting that injured woman on Lime Street in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a 2021 incident in which a grandmother was shot inside a home on the city's west side. Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault for shooting multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street April 3, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Thieves use stolen SUV to smash and grab register, ATM
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thieves used a stolen SUV to smash into local businesses, including Comedy at the Carlson where they stole an ATM. Then cameras caught them in a secluded lot using the SUV to crash into the ATM machine hoping to break it apart to get the money.
Man pleads guilty after shooting into Rochester house, hitting grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot into a home on Lime Street in Rochester last April pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Jr. got into an argument with someone in the home on April 3 before shooting at the house multiple times. One of those bullets hit […]
iheart.com
Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
RPD investigates woman’s ‘suspicious’ death on Myrtle St.
According to RPD, police found the woman dead on scene. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
13 WHAM
Third victim dies after stabbing inside Henrietta home
Henrietta, N.Y. — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in Henrietta earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home on Kathy Drive. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
WHEC TV-10
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case
A Rochester man faces multiple charges in connection to three separate incidents in Buffalo dating back to July 2022.
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Stabbing of a 27-Year-Old Rochester Man
Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that wounded a 27-year-old man. It happened around dinnertime last night at a home on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. Police say it appears to have have happened during a domestic dispute, though the man doesn't live at the home. He is expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
13 WHAM
MCSO distributing steering wheel locks amid surge in car thefts
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is hoping a small but mighty tool will help prevent more cars from being stolen. "They’re breaking into the car, they’re starting the car, and they’re driving away," said Deputy Brendan Hurley from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Indicted in Fatal Stabbing
A Monroe County grand jury has handed up an indictment in a fatal stabbing on the city's west side last fall. 46-year-old LaJason Lovett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Cory Dubois. Police say Lovett stabbed Dubois multiple times outside an Angle Street home last September.
