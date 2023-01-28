Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
Los Angeles Lakers can create the championship team for a 2023-24 season if they make a wild trade and smart offseason decision.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Jeanie Buss Says The Lakers Are Built Around Anthony Davis, Shares Her Views About Their Play-In Chances
Jeanie Buss opened up on Anthony Davis being the main star for the Los Angeles Lakers and spoke about what they need to do to make the play-in tournament.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Yardbarker
Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat
Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
Yurtseven gets good news on surgically repaired ankle. What it could mean for Heat rotation
Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven received positive news from a doctor Monday regarding his surgically repaired ankle. When will Yurtseven make his return?
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
Tom Brady Career ATS Record and Total Payout for Bettors
When Tom Brady retired, my first thought wasn’t about his seven Super Bowls or three MVP awards or any of the records he set over his illustrious career. It was, I wonder how much money I would have made if I bet on Brady’s team to cover the spread every time he started.
Miami Heat Fans Named As The Most Negative Fanbase In The NBA: "Sounds About Right"
According to some research conducted on Twitter, Miami Heat fans are the most negative followed by New York Knicks fans and Golden State Warriors fans.
Miami Hurricanes release 2023 spring football schedule, including spring game date
This year’s Miami Hurricanes spring game will be played on a Friday instead of the usual Saturday.
