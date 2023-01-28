ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat

Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio

It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
COLORADO STATE
FanSided

Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass

The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tom Brady Career ATS Record and Total Payout for Bettors

When Tom Brady retired, my first thought wasn’t about his seven Super Bowls or three MVP awards or any of the records he set over his illustrious career. It was, I wonder how much money I would have made if I bet on Brady’s team to cover the spread every time he started.
FanSided

