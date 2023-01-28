ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen offers chance to hang with him at his AirBnb for $42

Seth Rogen is inviting some lucky folks over. The actor is renting out his space in Los Angeles where he goes to be creative on Airbnb. “If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking,?” a note from Rogen reads on Airbnb. “Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness.”
Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”. “I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was “sadly not in season 3.”. The door isn’t completely shut,...
Michael B. Jordan spoofs Jake from State Farm in hilarious ‘SNL’ skit

Michael B. Jordan is giving full insurance coverage a whole new meaning. The actor portrayed an interloping version of State Farm’s popular spokesperson, Jake, in a hilarious sketch during his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on January 28. In what began as an all too familiar State...

